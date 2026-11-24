Milan is a fashionable city, and its hotels are no exception. However, the popularity of short-term rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO have led many to abandon the hotel scene altogether in favor of homestyle accommodations. In the same vein, people often complain of quirks and inconsistencies with short-term rentals, including surprise charges after checking out. This is where aparthotels come into the mix, and my choice in Milan is Oriana Homèl Milano.

After featuring the Oriana Homèl brand on Appetito earlier in the year, I knew I had to stay at their Milan property during a recent visit to the city. With a prime location just steps from the Duomo and the bustling shopping block of Via Torino, there was no way I could pass up the chance to experience this unique model and share it with our readers. And am I ever glad that I did!

As with any stay, there were pros and cons, all of which I’ll delve into before sharing my thoughts on who should stay at Oriana Homèl Milano. Andiamo!

First impressions

I’ll begin by admitting that I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve never stayed in a short-term rental. Having worked in the tourism industry, I prefer supporting hotels and the jobs they create in a destination. So, after discovering Oriana Homèl and its hybrid model, which supports the hospitality sector, it felt like a happy medium bridging the two worlds.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a reception agent who handles check-in like a traditional hotel. Instead of a keycard, guests are given a code that can be used to enter both the building and the apartment unit. I was led to the apartment by the reception agent, who provided a quick walkthrough of the unit and demonstration on how to operate the heating and cooling system. The unit was bright and airy with a modern, minimalist aesthetic. More importantly, it was clean. Anyone who cooks knows that one of the best places to determine the cleanliness of a home is the refrigerator, and this one was spotless. In short, things were off to a good start: Oriana Homèl Milano felt like my own apartment in the heart of Milan.

The positives

A bright, spacious bedroom offers the ideal place to rest after a day exploring Milan, complete with a convenient desk area for remote work. Courtesy Image.

Oriana Homèl Milano’s location alone makes it a winning choice. But the actual apartments have plenty of features that deserve attention as well. The first is their spacious layouts, which lend a homely atmosphere. There’s something nice about returning from a long day of exploring the city to a home-like environment instead of a cookie-cutter hotel. It definitely adds an element of authenticity when experiencing a destination.

Read more of Justin Patulli’s stories about Italy on Appetito.

The main living space and fully equipped kitchen at Oriana Homèl Milano. Courtesy Image.

A huge attraction of the apartment was its fully equipped kitchen, which made it possible to cook a warm meal at any hour of the day. It’s true that the prime position of Oriana Homèl Milano makes it easy to dine out and avoid cooking, but I chose to sacrifice one night out to prepare a meal and share my experience with our readers. I wanted to see whether the kitchen was convenient and functional. And it was! This is great news for anyone who wants to experiment cooking with local ingredients and even more so for those with food allergies and dietary restrictions. It’s also great for anyone fighting jet lag, waking up famished at three o’clock in the morning!

I also really liked that the apartment was outfitted with appliances like a Smeg coffee machine, a kettle and cooktop in the kitchen and a Dyson hair dryer in the bathroom. Another feature that I appreciated was the ample closet space that allows one to avoid living out of their suitcase. All of these little touches make a big difference.

Explore more of Milan with Appetito’s guides to where to eat, drink and stay in Italy’s fashion capital.

The negatives

Whether you're staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, there are always going to be pain points worth mentioning, and Oriana Homèl Milano is no different. However, I’m happy to share that none of them were dealbreakers and wouldn’t prevent me from returning to the property.

The apartment was outfitted with three massive televisions, which had me looking forward to catching a few UEFA Champions League matches. Unfortunately, the remotes started failing after my second day. It seems they’re rechargeable by USB, but I was unable to locate a charger. I could’ve easily contacted reception to sort this out, but truthfully, I went out most of the time, so it wasn’t a big issue. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting. If you choose to stay here and run into a similar issue, don’t hesitate to get in touch with reception. I’m confident they’ll get it sorted out.

Some other minor issues that came up included difficulty adjusting the thermostat. It worked during the demonstration by the reception agent, but I was unable to change the temperature later on in my stay. There was also some difficulty getting the towel heater to operate. My understanding is that both issues were related to the fact that my stay coincided with the transitionary season when both air conditioning and heating are shut off. In any case, the apartment remained a comfortable temperature throughout my stay and the bathroom enjoyed plenty of sunlight, which helped dry the towels naturally. Again, neither issue diminished the quality of my stay, so I didn’t mention it to reception.

Who should stay at Oriana Homèl Milano?

A large, well-lit bathroom combining stone finishes and chrome fixtures creates a welcoming, home-like retreat. Courtesy Image.

Oriana Homèl Milano offers a distinct experience, so determining who should stay here isn’t a one-size-fits-all recommendation. It really comes down to personal needs and expectations. Those who’d prefer the freedom and independence of an Airbnb without the hassle of attempting to contact a host or locating keys at check-in would love this property. And as previously mentioned, anyone with food allergies or dietary restrictions will definitely want to stay at Oriana Homèl Milano; the fully-equipped kitchen is a blessing.

On the other hand, hotel frequenters who are considering an apartment accommodation for their next stay should take a few things into account before committing. Oriana Homèl Milano doesn’t offer daily housekeeping or towel changes as a part of its base rate, however it’s possible to purchase both services at an additional cost. This may seem like a drawback to some, but it’s a definite upgrade to what most mainstream short-term rentals offer.

Lastly, the property doesn’t offer onsite breakfast or other amenities like a fitness and beauty center. But Oriana Homèl Milano boasts a million dollar location close to all of these services, including a quaint café called Le Jardin Bistrot that is no more than 15 steps from the property. It’s an ideal spot for a morning cappuccino and cornetto. Meanwhile, there are plenty of gyms nearby that offer day passes, and no shortage of spas offering an endless range of beauty treatments. In reality, one needn’t venture too far to enjoy all these amenities.

Final thoughts

Room with a view: overlooking the historic center of the city from Oriana Homèl Milano. Courtesy Image.

As someone who has always stayed in hotels, this was a new experience for me and I loved it. Don’t get me wrong, I still love the pampering that comes with a traditional hotel, but there is something really special about Oriana Homèl Milano. It offers a true home-away-from-home experience in Milan’s most coveted location. From iconic landmarks, shops, and restaurants to public transport and parks, this property has everything at its doorstep. It really allows you to experience Milan like a local.

In my opinion, the brand lives up to what it promises to deliver, which is why I’ll definitely consider staying at this property again, in addition to their other properties throughout Italy. I also think this model will continue gaining momentum and attract people from both the traditional hotel and short-term rental camps. It’s truly unique, and I’m glad to have tried it.