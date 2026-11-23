There are caves, and then there are caves with exceptionally good room service.

In Matera, a city in the Basillicata region of southern Italy, the accommodations have come a remarkably long way. Once a place where families carved their homes into the hillside out of necessity, Matera now attracts travelers from around the world who come specifically for the privilege of sleeping inside a cave. At Vetera Matera, a five-star Relais & Châteaux property, that experience is nothing short of extraordinary.

But to fully appreciate what this hotel has accomplished, it helps to first take a walk through its city and its history.

A walk through the millennia

Ancient caves carved into limestone. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

Matera is a lesson in the evolution of civilization. Across the Gravina ravine, prehistoric caves on the Murgia plateau offer a glimpse of human life dating back to the Paleolithic period.

On the opposite side, the Sassi—Sasso Caveoso and Sasso Barisano—show how generations carved homes, churches, workshops and cisterns into the soft limestone. Staircases linked winding neighborhoods and rooftops sometimes served as pathways.

Matera's cathedral rises above the ancient Sassi. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

Above them rises the Civita, crowned by the 13th-century Romanesque Duomo, whose bell tower lights up the night skyline. Walking through Matera can feel like moving through several chapters of history in a single afternoon.

Yet the story is far from romantic. By the mid-20th century, overcrowding, poverty and poor sanitation had made the Sassi unlivable. Residents were relocated in the 1950s, and the ancient neighborhood stood largely abandoned for decades.

A preserved example of traditional cave living in Matera. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

A 1986 law encouraged people and businesses to return and restore the dwellings. The revival helped Matera gain UNESCO World Heritage status in 1993 and designation as a European Capital of Culture in 2019.

Today, one of the city’s finest examples of that preservation is also a spectacular place to spend the night.

The art of five-star cave living at Vetera Matera

One of the entrances to Vetera Matera, tucked among the ancient stone buildings of the Sassi. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

Checking into Vetera Matera was nothing like I had imagined sleeping in a cave would be.

There is no conventional hallway lined with identical guest rooms. Instead, Vetera operates as an albergo diffuso, an Italian hospitality concept in which the property is dispersed throughout existing historic buildings. Its 23 rooms and suites occupy several levels of the ancient neighborhood, connected by stone passages and courtyards.

Our cave suite unfolded across two stories, with proportions that were almost comical given my preconceived notions of cave living. It was enormous. Yet despite its generous size, there was something cozy about it.

The bathroom alone, with its gorgeous, spacious shower and modern fixtures, provided all the comforts one expects from a five-star property. A level below our bedroom, within the same two-story suite, was a warm and inviting spa, with soft blue lighting and an area to relax.

A private spa area inside a Vetera Matera cave suite. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

Our private patio overlooking the ancient city was another luxury. There was something wonderfully indulgent about having a small piece of Matera all to ourselves, particularly as the evening lights illuminated the buildings across the hillside.

An outdoor courtyard at Vetera Matera. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

No amount of expensive furnishings could compete with the history preserved within its walls. Matera's UNESCO World Heritage designation means that restoration work must respect and preserve the historic structures, allowing their original character to remain visible and intact. From candle flames that left burnt marks on the stone to ancient shelving carved into the limestone, every detail revealed something about the property's past.

The luxury of relaxation

Beyond our suite, Vetera had plenty more to offer. We made our way through the hotel's different levels, stopping to enjoy the views from its terraces along the way. There is even an underground spa, along with a Finnish sauna, heated hydromassage pool, cold plunge pool and emotional shower. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and the recipient of Two Michelin Keys, the staff deserves particular mention. Their attention to detail was meticulous, yet the service never felt intrusive or fussy.

Breakfast served inside Vetera Matera's limestone walls. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

The breakfast also deserves a shout out, because not all Italian buffets are this generous. It was beautifully presented and offered an extraordinary selection of pastries, cakes, granola, meats and cheeses. Guests could also order freshly prepared dishes from an à la carte menu.

A rather sophisticated cave dinner

Artema restaurant at Vetera Matera. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

The hotel's restaurant, Artema, was a favorite part of our stay. Executive chef Eduardo Estatico brings his Neapolitan heritage to the ingredients and culinary traditions of Basilicata. His menus explore the relationship between the two southern Italian regions, drawing inspiration from the countryside of Lucania and the coastal cooking of Campania.

“Knowing that this limestone had formed in the sea moved me deeply. Here, where the sea had once been, I could create a new setting for my cuisine. I was far from the sea of my native Naples, yet that connection made me feel at home,” Estatico told Appetito.

Among the restaurant's tasting experiences is Basilicata in Verde, a vegetarian menu celebrating the region's abundant agriculture, and In Viaggio con Eduardo, a more personal exploration of the chef's culinary journey.

A creative interpretation of eggplant Parmesan at Artema.

Estatico’s menu was creative, entertaining and sophisticated. His interpretation of eggplant Parmesan, Itinerant Parmigiana, arrived in two imaginative dishes, including a Matera bread cannolo with parmigiana foam and a crispy eggplant mille-feuille with buffalo provola fondue and Modica chocolate.

Chef Eduardo Estatico's Soufflé in Purgatory.

Another unexpected creation was Soufflé in Purgatory, Estatico's version of the traditional Italian dish eggs in purgatory. Made with an organic egg and three varieties of tomatoes and basil, the dish transformed comfort food into a colorful plate. Dinner at Artema was full of surprises, and we had fun seeing what would come out of the kitchen next.

A playful dessert inspired by the Neapolitan comedy Non ti pago! Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

Dessert brought a little Neapolitan humor with it. Inspired by Eduardo De Filippo's comedy Non ti pago!, a three-chocolate mousse presented as an edible tombola card, outlined with numbered squares. It reminded us of an American Bingo game. Not well-versed in Italian pop-culture, we spent a few minutes peeking at our phones to determine what this interesting dessert was all about. These detailed touches showed Estatico’s fresh take on fine-dining, and proved that it can also be fun.

A few thousand years in the making

Matera's ancient neighborhoods illuminated at night. Patty Schmidt | @forkboundfoodies

Matera has undergone an extraordinary transformation over the centuries, but perhaps what is most amazing about Vetera is how much of the original city remains visible throughout the property. The walls have retained their imperfections and the views remain much as they have for generations.

The accommodations, however, have improved considerably. And after experiencing Vetera Matera, I can say with some certainty that cave living has its merits.

Vetera Matera, Rione Vetera 28, 75100 Matera (MT), Italy