Thanksgiving is, at heart, an Italian kind of holiday: a meal that takes all day to make and all evening to enjoy, and a room full of people you love. In plenty of Italian American homes, there’s even a pasta course before the turkey. My family is making lasagna with béchamel this year!

In Italy, gratitude isn’t a separate task on the to-do list. It’s built into how life is lived. My practice, Grata Wellness, is named after the word grata, which comes from the Italian word for gratitude. It shares a root with grazia (grace) and grazie (thank you). Thankfulness and grace belong together.

Research suggests there’s also value in putting our gratitude into action. A study found that gratitude boosts well-being, and that a personal letter to a specific person did more than a list of things to be thankful for. In this way, gratitude may be most effective when it’s directed at someone.

So this Thanksgiving, let’s borrow Italian dolce far niente (the sweetness of doing nothing). Let’s put our phones down, roll up our sleeves in the kitchen, linger at the table and savor the food and the company. Then do as Italians do and take a passeggiata after the meal, a slow walk with no destination, for good conversation, a little movement and to aid with digestion.

If you do only one thing this Thanksgiving season, make it this: choose one person and tell them, in your own words, what they’ve meant to you. Say it at the table, in a call, or in a letter. When you say grazie, tell them what they did, how it affected you and why it mattered. It will likely mean as much to you as it does to them, and it may inspire them to pass the gratitude on.

Who are you most looking forward to thanking this Thanksgiving?

Continue the practice

In addition to writing about wellness and Italian lifestyle, I support clients through personalized coaching and sound meditation experiences. If you’d like guidance this season, feel free to reach out at marianna@gratawellness.com.