In Italian, food is rarely just food. It organizes time, relationships, and expectations. This column explores Italian sayings and proverbs as ways of thinking shaped at the table.

These expressions preserve that knowledge in compact form. Read literally, they speak about eating. Read more closely, they offer insight into how experience, pleasure, and social life are understood.

The aim is simple: to treat language as another ingredient—handled with care, tasted slowly, and shared. No prior appetite required. It tends to arrive along the way.

Literal translation: "To be cooked over someone."

Meaning: To be deeply infatuated with someone, to have a serious crush or to be head over heels in love.

You meet someone. Suddenly, your phone becomes the most fascinating object in the universe. You check it every few minutes, invent reasons to send messages and find yourself smiling at absolutely nothing. Your friends know exactly what is happening, and they might say: Sei proprio cotto! ("You're completely cooked!")

It is a curious way to describe falling in love. In the kitchen, being cotto (from cuocere, “to cook”) means having undergone the transformative effects of heat. Pasta becomes tender, vegetables soften, and raw ingredients acquire new flavors and textures. In the unpredictable kitchen of human emotions, something similar happens. Love changes our behavior, rearranges our priorities and occasionally reduces otherwise intelligent people to a state of delightful foolishness.

While essere cotto di qualcuno describes someone who is already hopelessly in love, prendersi una cotta means developing a crush. A cotta can arrive unexpectedly, with considerable intensity and no guarantee of lasting very long. In either case, the emotional temperature has risen considerably.

There is a difference between being simply innamorato and being innamorato cotto. In the first case, you're in love. In the second, the heat is turned up so high that common sense has evaporated. Every smile becomes a declaration, every message a major event, and a second date can already inspire thoughts of forever. The trouble is that the hottest flames often burn out the fastest. By the time you've planned the wedding, you may already be wondering whether to cancel the third date.

If this sounds like modern teenage slang, think again. The Vocabolario della Crusca was already recording cotto di alcuna persona in 1691, and in 1839 the novelist Giuseppe Torelli wrote of an innamorato cotto. Italian lovers have apparently been getting cooked for centuries.

English speakers experience similar emotional upheavals, although their language offers rather different images. They might "have a crush on someone" or find themselves "completely smitten" (from smite, “to strike”). While Italian imagines love through the action of heat, English can portray it as a sudden impact. One language cooks its lovers; the other strikes them. Neither gives them much opportunity to prepare.

And unlike pasta, falling in love comes with no reliable cooking time. Some people are ready in minutes. Others simmer for years. Either way, nobody gets the recipe in advance.