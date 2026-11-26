Ten years after publishing her first cookbook, my wife, Alessandra “Ale” Gambini, has one more book to share with the world. Unfortunately, she is not here to see it.

"A World of Tiramisù" was one of Ale’s last major creative projects. By early 2024, after years of research and development, she had completed her recipes, original photographs and sketches. She knew what she wanted the book to become, but bringing everything together into a finished publication was still ahead.

When illness made it impossible for her to continue, I asked what she wanted me to do with the book. Her answer was simply: “You choose.”

After Ale passed away in February 2024, everything stopped. For about a year, I couldn’t bring myself to return to it. There were too many memories attached and, frankly, too much to process. But I couldn’t accept leaving her work unfinished. In 2025, I finally picked it up again, beginning a demanding process that brought the book to publication in 2026.

Ten years, three books

Ale Gambini’s final cookbook features 44 seasonal takes on tiramisu.

Ale was born and raised in Milan, where her grandmother Fernanda introduced her to Italian home cooking. She loved food, but also music, photography, art and design. After moving to California, she devoted herself to sharing Italian cuisine and culture. In 2013, she launched her blog, originally "Bread Love and Dreams" and later "A Queen in the Kitchen." Her first cookbook, "A Queen in the Kitchen," appeared in 2016, followed by "No Ketchup on Spaghetti" in 2020. Both were unmistakably Ale: proud of her roots, playful, and never shy about what Italian cooking should—or shouldn’t—be.

Her final cookbook takes that spirit further. Instead of simply repeating the classic tiramisù recipe, she created 44 seasonal reinterpretations, plus her own creative take on Matilde Vicenzi’s traditional tiramisù recipe. Throughout the book, she explores different flavors and combinations using a variety of Matilde Vicenzi products.

The “World” in the title reflects her journey from Milan to California and the people, places and flavors we discovered along the way. Before inviting readers to experiment, she explains the foundations of tiramisù, from the ingredients, techniques and what she calls her golden rules. Her point was simple: understand the tradition first, then make something your own.

Finishing what we started

Alessandra "Ale" Gambini (left) with her partner Maurizio Otto and their daughter Angelica.

Ale and I spent 25 years together. Music brought us together, and we shared a love of art and creativity, collaborating on projects with sometimes very different opinions.

And believe me, Ale had strong opinions! She knew what she liked and wasn’t someone who compromised easily when something didn’t feel right. Working together could be challenging, but it was always rewarding.

So imagine trying to finish her book without being able to ask her any more questions.

I had her recipes, photographs, notes and sketches to guide me, but there was still a substantial production ahead. We organized an extensive photo shoot in Milan, where both Ale and I were born and where we lived together for years before moving to California. It was also where she learned to cook with her grandmother. Returning there to complete her final cookbook felt like coming full circle.

Photography was entrusted to Alan De Herrera, a longtime friend and creative collaborator of both Ale and me. He had worked with Ale since the early days of her culinary career, including on one of her first recipe videos. Having him photograph her final cookbook made the experience even more meaningful.

Working with the culinary and creative team, we brought Ale’s recipes to life, then spent months selecting images, editing, and refining the book. I wanted a premium-quality hardcover coffee-table book, with a clean, minimalist design that reflected her taste: something to cook from, browse, and keep.

Throughout the process, I kept asking myself: Would Ale be happy with this?

That question guided every decision, including our work on set in Milan. Everyone involved understood that our mission was to represent Ale for who she truly was, respecting her creativity, her taste and her original vision. It wasn’t about adding our own ideas or changing things simply because we could. Sometimes the hardest part was knowing when not to touch something.

I approached the book as I always had when Ale was here: supporting and producing her work while letting her creativity lead. More than my personal touch, what I brought to this book was my love for her and my respect for her work.

There were many long, late nights working on the book, and they were both joyful and painful. Going through her photographs, recipes, sketches and memories sometimes felt like reliving our life together. I laughed, I cried, and occasionally I could almost hear her telling me what she thought about a particular detail!

Looking back, I realize that completing this book was probably one of the most meaningful parts of my grieving process. It brought me a sense of peace and helped me remember our life together with gratitude, not just sadness. Rather than focusing only on having lost Ale, I found myself celebrating how fortunate I had been to share 25 years with her.

And I wanted to do it properly.

It takes a village

Ale’s relationship with Matilde Vicenzi went back many years, beginning with Giuseppe Vicenzi and eventually leading to her role as the brand’s Official Italian Ambassador in the United States. It was a relationship built on mutual respect and a shared passion for Italian pastry traditions. I’m particularly grateful to Matilde Vicenzi for helping make this book a reality, and to Christian Saldi and Simona Marolla for their enthusiasm, trust and dedication throughout the process.

A special thank you goes to Marco Pedron and his mother, Anna. From our very first video call, despite barely knowing each other, there was an immediate sense of empathy and warmth that made me feel like family. They brought not only their talent and dedication, but genuine affection and care for Ale’s work and for what this book meant to me. I’ll always be grateful for that.

My sincere thanks also go to Gatekeeper Press for their patience and care throughout the publishing process. I know I wasn’t always the easiest person to work with when it came to revisions and details! But they understood why getting things right mattered so much.

Many others contributed along the way, and the book includes a longer list of acknowledgments because everyone involved deserves recognition. As they say, it takes a village. In this case, it really did.

Bringing the book back to Italy

In October 2026, with help from Francesco Redi and the event team, we presented "A World of Tiramisù" in Treviso at the 10th Tiramisù World Cup. It meant a lot to introduce Ale’s final book in Italy, in a city so closely connected to the dessert.

I wish she could have held the finished book and shared that moment with us. But I was proud we had made it happen.

The English and Italian editions are now available. A Portuguese edition is in development.

A new chapter

Our daughter, Angelica, was part of the production, too. The first photograph she took on set appears in the book. For me, it’s a small but powerful connection between her mother’s work and the next generation.

When I look at the finished book, I see more than recipes. I see Ale’s curiosity, humor and eye for beauty. She often said, “Share your secrets in the kitchen; they will make someone else’s life better.”

I hope readers will try her recipes, make them their own and share them with people they love.

And we’re only at the beginning of a new chapter. Through the Ale Gambini Tiramisù Club California, with the warm support of Cynthia and Christina, and the channels dedicated to "A World of Tiramisù," we can keep introducing Ale’s work to people who never had the chance to know her.

Finishing this book doesn’t make up for losing Ale. Nothing could. But knowing her work can still bring people happiness means a great deal to me.

This book is not a monument. It is a continuation.

About the book

"A World of Tiramisù: Simple, Elegant, and Creative Reinterpretations of the World’s Favorite Italian Dessert" by Ale Gambini is a premium-quality hardcover coffee-table cookbook featuring 44 seasonal tiramisù reinterpretations, plus Ale’s creative reinterpretation of Matilde Vicenzi’s traditional tiramisù recipe. The recipes feature a variety of Matilde Vicenzi products.

Order the hardcover editions

Amazon.com — English edition

Amazon.com — Italian edition

Amazon.it — English edition

Amazon.it — Italian edition

Website: https://aworldoftiramisu.com

Instagram: @aworldoftiramisu_official