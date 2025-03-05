Honoring Ale Gambini, One Year Later

Editor's Note: Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the passing of Alessandra "Ale" Gambini. Ale was a beloved figure in Italian food circles due to her incredible talents as a chef, instructor, author, ambassador and more. She was also a friend of Appetito and among our very first contributors. Ale's column, Dolce Queen , appeared monthly from our opening days until her illness interrupted. We shared this tribute shortly after her passing. We now share some words, one year later, from Ale's partner, Maurizio Otto.

This week marks one year since Ale’s passing, the anniversary I never wanted to face, at least not so soon. Nearly 800 million precious moments have passed since our paths first crossed, moving in fast-forward. In contrast, this past year has dragged in slow motion, each moment cutting through me like a knife, reminding me of how fragile life truly is.

She left on February 26 at noon,her favorite time of day, il mezzogiorno italiano, when she would sit down for a meal. After nearly a year of battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, enduring chemotherapy cycles that never truly worked, a major surgery, and a cutting-edge clinical trial she was lucky to be selected for, where she placed all her last hopes, even as her body was already paying the toll of the disease and chemo, her body could fight no longer.

Her brain and heart held on until the very last second. I was there, holding her hand as she took her final breath. And then, silence. The suffering was over. Those final five days in hospice at the hospital were the most intimate moments we had. I chose to be with her completely, caring for her myself, bathing her, reminiscing about our life, watching our wedding videos, reliving our love story in those final moments together. Just the two of us, as it all began.

Since my eulogy, my daughter and I have chosen to cherish the good memories rather than drown in sorrow. We are grateful for having had her, not angry for losing her. Grief is deeply personal, and I respect the many ways people cope with loss.

For me, I want to highlight just how extraordinary Ale was. If you are reading this, there’s a good chance your path also crossed with hers. Even with our differences, which anyone who knew us could see, we balanced each other in ways that made our connection undeniable. She was still my perfect soulmate, complementing me in every way. Beautiful inside and out. Pure. Honest. Talented. Fun. Quiet yet impactful. Classy. Creative. Loving. Resilient. A fighter. Hopeful. Grateful. The best and most honest friend anyone could ask for.

The more I think about it, the more I miss her, the more I know, without a doubt, she was my soulmate. I always knew it, but grief has a way of deepening what was already certain. What I miss the most are the small, everyday things, the routines we built together, the quiet moments that held so much meaning. It’s ironic in a way; I was always the loud one, our daughter is loud too, and Ale was the quiet one. But her warmth, her laughter, and her smile were always the loudest in the room. That silence now is deafening. That void will never truly be filled, not in the way it was. And yet, I have to accept that while still encouraging good times ahead, for me and for our daughter, as Ale would have wanted above all else.

I am honored when people notice my strength and recognize how hard I am trying. But only a few see the part that isn’t showing: the crying, the sadness, the nights alone in a bed that once felt too small and now feels too large. Waking up in a house that used to be just the right size and now feels as vast as a castle, yet as silent as a temple.

And once again, I want to thank my daughter for being here. She doesn’t even know how much she is holding me up, just by being there, by giving me a reason to wake up, by making me her dad and, in so many ways, trying my best to be her mom too. To cope, I started recording audio messages to her, what I now call my 'wind phone.' I call her every day, sometimes twice, leaving messages just like I did when she was alive. She never answered back then, always letting the answering machine pick up, and now, she never will. But speaking into the void has given me a sense of connection, a way to keep her presence alive. More than 500 messages this year, each one carrying a piece of my heart, a piece of our life. It has become part of my routine, a private ritual that helps me process my grief, reminding me that love doesn't vanish, it transforms.

Ale was not only an incredible writer, food ambassador, and recipe developer, she was also an amazing life partner. For almost a quarter of a century, we shared everything, our home, our travels, our jobs. We worked side by side, first as musicians, touring and performing on TV shows, and later as a producer and host for her cooking shows and channels. We never stayed apart for more than a month in 25 years. Our time together was intense, filled with shared experiences, challenges, laughter, and love. Even now, I continue working on her legacy, learning to cook from her books, sharing her work with the world, and keeping her passion alive. She may be physically gone, but her spirit, her influence, and her dreams are still here, stronger than ever. The queen is not going anywhere. Her legacy is alive, and there is so much more to come: #LongLiveTheQueen.

Just a few days after she passed last year, the Taste Awards Academy, where Ale participated for several years and won multiple medals and awards, honored her in a way that would have deeply moved her. The year before she was also inducted into their Walk of Fame, and last year the 'Best Video from Home' award was renamed 'The Ale Gambini Best Video from Home Award' in her memory. I can't wait to attend the upcoming ceremony this March in Beverly Hills to witness this tribute to her lasting impact.

Additionally, the Tiramisu World Cup and Academy have honored her legacy by renaming the Tiramisu Club California, which Ale originally founded, as 'The Ale Gambini Tiramisu Club California.' It is heartwarming to see how much she is still cherished by the culinary world. Even now, many brands and collaborators continue to reach out, asking for participation and collaborations, further proving that her influence remains strong. Stay tuned. And in the meantime, please do not forget to check in on her social media channels and support keeping her work alive in any way you can:

Website / Facebook / Instagram

And finally, I thank you. I am endlessly grateful for everyone who has supported us in every small and big way throughout this past year. Your kindness helped us navigate the unimaginable, whether it was through organizing efforts, donating to the GoFundMe campaign to cover the overwhelming medical expenses, or simply being there for us. The financial burden of treatment in this country is staggering, the dark side of an otherwise outstanding healthcare system, with costs reaching hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in just one year. And yet, through all of it, we never felt alone. Throughout this past year, I have been reminded of the kindness and generosity of so many people. From the heartfelt messages to the quiet gestures of support, each one has meant more than I can express. I still remember the times when a simple text or call from a friend made an unbearable day a little lighter.

If you’ve read this far, if you’ve taken the time to remember Ale, to think of her, to hold her in your thoughts, your time and love for her, for me, and for our family are deeply appreciated. It does not go unnoticed, and it is never taken for granted. #UntilWeMeetAgain.

OttO