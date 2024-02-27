Skip to Content
In Memory of Ale Gambini, Appetito’s “Dolce Queen”

Appetito sadly recognizes the passing of our beloved contributor, Ale Gambini, who provided monthly recipes as the "Dolce Queen."

5:23 PM EST on February 27, 2024

Ale Gambini

Ale Gambini

All of us at Appetito, and those in the family of Italian food professionals around the world, are deeply saddened by the passing of Ale Gambini (1971-2024), a Milan-born, LA-based Italian food writer, cookbook author, recipe developer, host chef in web series, Italian food advocate, and cooking instructor, as well as “IICCT Certified Chocolate Taster” and “WorldChefs Accredited Tea Master.”

At Appetito, Ale was our "Dolce Queen," delivering sweet, monthly recipes from her vast catalog. And like Ale, her recipes in Appetito (and beyond) were sweet, savory, sophisticated, accessible, thoughtful, and inspired by passion and a desire to foster humanity through the medium of Italian food.

News of Ale's passing was announced here on Instagram yesterday by her partner, Maurizio Otto, on behalf of himself and their daughter, Angelica.

In an email to Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, Maurizio shared these words:

Dear Andrew,

Thank you sincerely for your heartfelt condolences and kind words. I am deeply touched by your offer to honor Ale in your magazine, and I truly appreciate your generosity and support during this difficult time.

Ale was indeed an extraordinary woman, and her passion, kindness, and remarkable talent touched the lives of many. Your tribute to her Appetito means a great deal to me and to our family.

Once again, thank you for your kindness and for keeping Ale's memory alive through your publication.

Warm regards,

Maurizio

At Appetito, we shout: "LONG LIVE THE QUEEN!"

Here is Ale's Appetito profile and catalog of the wonderful recipes she shared with us.

For more on this remarkable woman, please visit her website: aqueeninthekitchen.com

Read More:

