Christmas Eve never began on the 24th in our house. It arrived weeks earlier, part of an annual marathon etched into my earliest memories and repeated every December since.

It started even before the salt cod arrived. The huge piece of fish that took up permanent residence in a giant basin in the cooler, near the industrial sink. Boxes of De Cecco pasta were lined up along the pantry walls, jars of tomato sauce were carried up from the cellar and phone calls were made by my grandmother across town to orchestrate my grandfather’s many, many pickups.

Cooking the Feast of the Seven Fishes was done in unison. It was an all-hands production in which every set of hands had a job, down to the youngest siblings rolling silverware into napkins and setting the table. There were aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives twice removed who you called "uncle" without ever knowing the exact math of the bloodline. It didn't matter. We were bonded by Italian tradition and carafes of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

By Christmas Eve, my family’s pizzeria was filled with the holiday energy of 50 Abruzzee Italians sitting at one u-shaped table that took up the entire dining room. We sat elbow to elbow, passing heavy platters filled with pasta, shouting across the table and clinging glasses of our homemade red.

A traditional Christmas Eve in Italy

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, a red wine the author’s family shared on Christmas Eve.

Yet if you cross the Atlantic and step into a kitchen in Italy on that same afternoon of Dec. 24, the first thing you notice is a slightly different menu.

A pot of water murmurs quietly on the back burner. A tender slab of baccalà, having spent days being cleaned and rinsed, rests on a scrubbed wooden board, waiting for olive oil, leeks and black olives. The kitchen is still filled with family, and in many cases, a lot of it.

If you ask a local when the Feast of the Seven Fishes begins, and you will almost certainly be met with a fond, puzzled smile. In Italy, the phrase doesn't exist. There is only La Vigilia di Natale or the Christmas Eve vigil. For centuries across the Roman Catholic Mediterranean, this was an evening of quiet abstention. Canon law dictated a fast from meat before the joyful dawn of Christmas Day. It was a humble supper: a bowl of spaghetti alle vongole tossed in olive oil and parsley, a few tender pieces of fried squid or a modest fillet of salted cod. It still held the custom of la cucina povera, with many transforming a handful of pantry staples and the winter catch into the full Christmas Eve meal.

The architecture of an American basement

Fried calamari is a Christmas Eve staple.

In my own Italian-American family, Christmas Eve has always been loud, excessive and unapologetic.

The kitchen is full of warm steam with smells of garlic, white wine and simmering seafood tomato sauces. Fried golden smelts and curled calamari drain on brown paper bags lining large enamel trays while aunts and uncles debate across the stove whether the frying oil is hot enough or how soon to put the pasta in.

In America, our immigrant grandparents took the quiet fast of la Vigilia and turned it into an all-out celebration. Seven dishes, one for each sacrament, or perhaps the days of creation, depending on which elder you asked, became the baseline. I’ve always felt that for my family it was an annual celebration of survival. My grandparents crossed the ocean, struggled in the mines with nothing and somehow survived

And on Christmas Eve, we would feast.

The sanctuary found in the sound

Pasta puttanesca with tomatoes and olives.

Whether you celebrate Christmas Eve in America or Italy, the dinner centers around three things: family, food and deep tradition.

An Italian Christmas Eve isn't just about clearing seven courses of seafood before midnight Mass. It is a coming together of the people you love the most and a time to be grateful for everything you have in life. If someone is carrying a heavy heart, coping with the quiet ache of a bruised year or feeling small and uncertain in the world, the family does not tiptoe around them.

They pull out your chair, squeeze an elbow, hand over a fork, ladle sauce over a bowl of pasta and tell you to eat. That experience inspired my new book, "My Big Loud Italian Christmas."The story follows a young girl who carries the invisible weight of being bullied and cast aside and finds herself suddenly submerged in the tidal wave of Christmas Eve prep. What she discovers, and what so many of us learned around these tables, is that the noise isn't meant to overwhelm you but to include you. The love of a family can drown out the doubts, the fears and the loneliness until you remember that you belong to an unbroken chain of people who will always make room for you.

The vigil that never ends

Small ceramic Christmas trees dressed for the holidays.

Whether you are in an Italian coastal village watching the Adriatic lap against cold stone or wedged between cousins at a basement table with sauce on your shirt, the spirit of the evening remains unbroken.

La Vigilia has always been about waiting in hope.

Our ancestors waited in the chill of mountain stone with bread and oil, looking forward to the dawn. We wait with platters of baccalà, fried smelts, loud laughter and an extra place at the table just in case a neighbor knocks. Buon Natale.