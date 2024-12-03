Q&A: Alex Bass on Creating Community With Salon 21

The worlds of art and food often overlap — and it makes sense, to see two cultural pillars come together here and there.

Alex Bass is making that convergence a priority with Salon 21, her Manhattan space to give art collectors a new way to connect with creatives over wine tastings, dinner parties, and special events.

“Our events focus on education while offering a uniquely cultural experience in an area of NYC that used to be home to many famous artists’ studios,” says Bass. “The name Salon 21 speaks to the historic French salons of the 18th century, in which influential aristocrats would gather to discuss social issues, trends, and art.”

She opened Salon 21 in Soho last fall. Bass discusses her experience fostering a community with Salon 21 in a Q&A with Appetito.

Editor’s note: These responses have been lightly edited

What are your goals for Salon 21?

I am excited to continue growing our events and exhibitions calendar. Supporting emerging artists while building a community with Salon 21 as a hub for conversation and inspiration continues to be my mission. I’d also love to bring our community to other cities and explore new regions while meeting artists from all over the world.

What is it about art that brings people together in your opinion?

Art gives us a common focal point through which we can more closely consider and discuss broader cultural themes. There’s an initial appreciation for technique, an emotional response to the beauty of a piece, followed by a deeper exploration of the artist’s inspiration and message.

How does Salon 21 foster connection between event attendees?

We aim to revitalize the “third space” concept, providing a familiar spot where connection is encouraged and creativity is championed. Our events and exhibitions provide a common ground on which to build connections through interesting conversations. Of course, delicious food and drinks help everyone enjoy themselves even more while providing further conversation starters and connection!

What sets Salon 21 apart from other social gathering initiatives?

The rotating art and design exhibitions at Salon 21 serve as a backdrop for our programming, which includes dinner and cocktail parties, thought-provoking panels, and more. I believe art should be lived with and Salon 21 exemplifies that philosophy by providing a distinct atmosphere to inspire and connect.

Can you share a bit more about the hosting side? What kinds of dinners and cocktail parties are you hosting?

We host a number of dinners and cocktail parties each season, both private and public. Food and drink are an essential part of gathering (thought-provoking art and an engaging atmosphere also help!). My mom, Michele, does the cooking and baking for our Salon 21 events! She specializes in gorgeous baked goods that are festive and so delicious — great conversation starters. We host everything from wine tastings to exhibition opening cocktail parties to brand dinners, celebratory events, and beyond.

What do you hope people think of when Salon 21 comes to mind?

I hope people think of a welcoming and inspiring space where art, design, food, and community converge.

How do you see Salon 21 evolving in the next half decade or so?

I hope to continue supporting emerging talent by cultivating artist and collector relationships while growing a community of thought leaders who engage in our various events. I see Salon 21 continuing to expand internationally, showcasing global artists, hosting collaborative dinners, and building community in other cities.

If you could have dinner or drinks with anyone, who would you choose? And why?

Gertrude Stein, of course! I would be fascinated to learn what drew her to artists like Picasso and Matisse, what she felt like as a woman in the arts, and so many other questions I’d have to ask.