Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Features

Regina’s Grocery Brings Calabrian Flavor to Orchard Street

In Episode Three of Appetito’s Regional Italian Series, Regina’s Grocery on Orchard Street reveals how Roman Grandinetti transforms Calabrian flavor, family history, and neighborhood nostalgia into sandwiches that feel deeply personal.

9:00 AM EDT on May 12, 2026

Regina’s Grocery eggplant sandwich inside the Orchard Street location with Roman Grandinetti and Joanna Moehler

Roman Grandinetti and Joanna Moeller at Regina’s Grocery on Orchard Street.

On Orchard Street — where old New York still quietly lingers between new storefronts and crowded sidewalks — there’s a little sandwich shop called Regina’s Grocery that feels less like a business and more like walking into someone’s family home.

Roman Grandinetti, whose family roots trace back equally to Calabria and Naples, opened Regina’s Grocery on Orchard Street with his mother seven years ago, carrying with him the traditions, flavors, and pride passed down through generations. What started in Bensonhurst has now grown into multiple locations, with a new Lower East Side outpost opening soon. But despite the growth, Regina’s Grocery still feels deeply personal — intimate in the way only family-run Italian shops can.

Read Joanna Moeller's Regional Italian episodes one and two at Appetito Magazine.

Vintage family photograph displayed inside Regina’s Grocery in New York City.
Family photographs throughout Regina’s Grocery reflect the personal history behind the shop.

When I visited Roman at the Orchard Street shop, he spoke about his mother, Regina, the woman the store is named after. Though she’s largely stepped out of the kitchen these days, her presence is everywhere — in the recipes, in the walls lined with family photographs, and in the spirit of the shop itself. Roman walked me through the faces framed throughout the restaurant, explaining who each relative was and how connected he feels to the traditions they carried with them from Italy.

“What they brought over,” he explained, “is what I try to continue.”

That feeling lives inside every sandwich.

Roman names each sandwich after a family member, tying their personalities and characteristics into the ingredients themselves — a detail that transforms the menu from something clever into something genuinely heartfelt. The sandwiches become stories. Small tributes to the people who shaped him.

Want easy-to-make Italian recipes delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.

San Pellegrino bottle held in front of vintage family photos inside Regina’s Grocery.
Old family images and Italian staples line the walls of Regina’s Grocery on Orchard Street.

One of the standouts was a Calabrese-style fried eggplant sandwich that perfectly captured the soul of the shop: comforting, unfussy, deeply rooted in southern Italian flavor. Thin slices of eggplant are fried simply in extra virgin olive oil before being layered onto Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, and a punch of Calabrian chili for heat. Finished with balsamic and more olive oil, it’s the kind of sandwich that reminds you how powerful simplicity can be when every ingredient means something.

The first bite was messy in the best possible way — creamy mozzarella, silky eggplant, heat from the chili, peppery greens, sharp sweetness from the balsamic. It tasted like something passed down, not manufactured.

Fried eggplant sandwich from Regina’s Grocery with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, and balsamic glaze.
Regina’s Grocery’s Calabrese-style fried eggplant sandwich layered with mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula, and balsamic.

Roman described Orchard Street almost like a neighborhood from another era — “like Sesame Street,” he laughed, where every storefront has a purpose and personality. Regina’s Grocery fits into that landscape naturally. It feels like one of those rare New York places built more on heart than trend.

And maybe that’s what makes it memorable.

You leave feeling like you didn’t just stop in for a sandwich — you stepped briefly into someone’s family history.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Monteverde’s Chef Bailey Sullivan on Atipica Italian Cooking in Chicago

From Top Chef to one of America’s most celebrated Italian kitchens, Monteverde Executive Chef Bailey Sullivan discusses her approach to Italian cooking.

May 11, 2026
Features

A Tavola Non Si Invecchia: Why Italians Never Rush the Table

Time at the table is not counted—it is set aside.

May 11, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Four NYC Restaurants to Book in May 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

May 10, 2026
News

Clementina Brings Gluten Free Italian Dining to San Francisco

The new San Francisco trattoria is rethinking what authentic Italian dining can look like for families navigating celiac disease.

May 8, 2026
Recipes

Mother’s Day at Home: Favorite Italian Brunch Recipes

Skip the crowded brunch spots this year and bring the celebration home with Italian inspired dishes.

May 8, 2026
Cocktails

Add Style to the Menu with this ‘Devil Wears Prada’-Inspired Crimson Silk Cocktail

For those looking to bring a bit of “Runway”-level glamour to their own bar cart, Riunite shares its Crimson Silk recipe with Appetito.

May 7, 2026
See all posts