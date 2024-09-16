Stellina Ristorante Shines Bright with Regional Italian Cuisine

Nestled in the charming hamlet of Oyster Bay, NY, on Long Island’s north shore, Stellina Ristorante has become not only a shining star on the local dining scene but to everyone that gets wind of it. With its focus on authentic Italian cuisine, impeccable service, and a warm, welcoming ambiance, Stellina offers a delightful dining experience that transports guests and their palates to Italia.

The entrance to Stellina Ristorante in Oyster Bay, NY (Long Island).

The name "Stellina," which translates to "little star" in Italian, reflects both the restaurant’s intimate setting and its stellar approach to food. Stellina takes pride in serving traditional Italian dishes crafted from the finest ingredients, many of which are sourced locally. Under world-renowned Executive Chef, Fabrizio Facchini, the restaurant’s menu is a celebration of Italy’s rich culinary heritage, featuring classic favorites alongside innovative creations that put a modern twist on time-honored recipes.

Fior di Zucchini e Mozzarella at Stellina Ristorante.

From daily handmade pastas to wood-fired pizzas, Stellina emphasizes fresh, seasonal ingredients to ensure every bite bursts with flavor. Signature dishes include the Strozzapreti al Fume, Agnolotti di Vitello e Tartufo, Paccheri Zafferano e Pistacchio, the Stellina Burger and their beloved pizzas—all crafted with care and attention to detail.

Agnolotti di Vitello e Tartufo at Stellina Ristorante.

The restaurant’s commitment to authenticity extends to its extensive wine list, which highlights carefully selected Italian wines to pair perfectly with each dish. There’s also a fabulous cocktail menu, offering all of the Italian favorites and classic cocktails, in addition to a substantial list of Italian spirits, liqueurs, cordials, digestifs and dessert wines.

Chef/Owner, Fabrizio Facchini, of Stellina Ristorante.

In terms of atmosphere, Stellina is warm, cozy, intimate and inviting, exuding an ambiance reminiscent of a Sunday dinner at the family’s Italian villa. Soft lighting, exposed brick walls, and classic Italian décor add to the charm and character, making it a place where diners can relax, feel at home and savor their meal. The restaurant is quaint, with a 40-person capacity (indoor), and it also offers outdoor seating during the warmer months, allowing guests to enjoy their meal al fresco.

Carciofi Fritti (fried artichokes) at Stellina Ristorante.

I have had the pleasure of dining at Stellina previously, along with Appetito Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto , but it always summons me to return. Stellina Ristorante lives up to its name, as it is truly a little culinary star, bringing authentic Italian cuisine to Long Island, NY.

For more Italian wine and food, find Li on Instagram.