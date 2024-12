Giancarlo and Veronica Palazzone are the husband-and-wife duo behind northern New Jersey’s Palazzone 1960 , located in Wayne, and Palazzone Pastry Lab in Little Falls. These successful establishments represent the couple's American dream come to life.

I had the pleasure of visiting both Palazzone locations and speaking with the couple from Abruzzo about their story. I also had the opportunity to enjoy their delicious food.

Take a look...