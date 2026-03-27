Vette from Tenuta San Leonardo: A Mountain-Fresh Sip of Spring

As winter loosens its grip and the days grow longer, we naturally gravitate towards wines that feel vibrant, lifted, and alive. Few bottles capture that seasonal transition as effortlessly as Vette from Tenuta San Leonardo —a Sauvignon Blanc shaped not by Mediterranean heat, but by crisp, Alpine air.

Tenuta San Leonardo is located in Trentino-Alto Adige, in northern Italy, where vineyards sit at the foothills of the Dolomites. In fact, the name, Vette, is a direct reference to the Alpine “peaks” that frame the vineyard landscape. The San Leonardo estate is often celebrated for its structured Bordeaux-inspired reds, yet Vette reveals another side —one defined by altitude, clarity, and precision.

Vette is a lovely northern Italian white wine-a Sauvignon Blanc. In fact, Trentino is particularly well-suited to crafting this varietal because of its altitude, climate dynamics, and soil composition—three factors that align perfectly with the grape’s structural and aromatic needs. Therefore, Vette expresses itself differently than examples from warmer climates. Instead of overt tropical notes, the profile leans toward crisp orchard fruit and mountain freshness. It offers aromas of white peach, green apple, and citrus zest, underscored by delicate hints of elderflower. Vette is energetic, with bright acidity carrying flavors of lime, pear, and grapefruit. Along with some herbal notes, there’s also a delicate mineral edge that can be attributed to the gravelly soils. Crisp, dry and refreshing. It is this combination of vibrancy and restraint that makes Vette particularly compelling as spring arrives.

At the table, Vette’s versatility is clear. The wine’s acidity would be a great match for green vegetable dishes, like asparagus, or even an asparagus risotto. It works well alongside goat cheese salads dressed with lemon vinaigrette, grilled shrimp with herbs, or delicate white fish finished with olive oil and sea salt. In fact, Vette would complement most seafood dishes.

Seasonally, Vette works because it mirrors the qualities we crave this time of year: lightness, and freshness. It feels like open windows, crisp air, and meals that shift from braised to bright. Instead of excess, Vette expresses itself with finesse, precision and balance. As a first pour for outdoor gatherings or a quiet glass at dusk, it sets the tone for the season ahead.

In welcoming spring, sometimes the most fitting choice is a wine that feels as clear and invigorating as the Italian mountain air from which it comes.

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