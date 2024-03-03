Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Maelove, Ami Ami and American Bar

Ciao amici!

As we work to share the latest and greatest in all things Italian cuisine, Appetito is hoping to bring a bit more to our readers, who we know have refined tastes and interests beyond food and drink.

To offer a little insight as to what we’ve identified that we find to be in good taste, fashion and lifestyle, Every Sunday, I’ll share a rundown of products, restaurants, workouts and so much more — often tied to what I’ve used and loved during the week or over the past few months.

For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Morgan Hines and I’m Appetito’s food and style writer. I also write full time for PhocusWire and spent four and a half years at USA Today prior. My writing can also be found in Women’s Wear Daily, Hotels Above Par, Shape, Footwear News, and Forbes, among other publications. I’ve written about travel, food, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, entertainment, shopping — and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, and work hard to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — who knows, maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Wearing: My winter staple has been a work-friendly, dinner-out friendly boot from Franco Sarto. The Franco Sarto Womens Dalden Block Heel Ankle Bootie in Black is a solid option for daily wear and can be worn day and night, the boot is comfortable for walking and classically stylish.

Taking care: This week has been skincare-focused (one of my larger goals this year is to prioritize skincare). I’ve been using Maelove Peptide Squad Collagen Serum — which has been a part of my nightly routine since November in combination with Nuxe Crème Fraîche de Beauté 48HR Moisturizing Rich Cream and Maelove LOVE 31 Botanical Facial Oil — and I’ve found it’s paying off. My skin feels healthy, glowy and soft when I wake up.

The Espressoworks 7-piece espresso maker set.

Cooking/Kitchen: There is a full review coming on this but I’ve been loving the EspressoWorks All-In-One Espresso Machine with Milk Frother 7-Piece Set. It’s great for beginners and it’s easy to clean, which is a huge bonus.

Eating: I love a night in as much as a night out and my favorite hack lately has been using Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Pizza Dough to create pizzas at home — for date nights or group dinners — when I am crunched for time. It takes a minute or two to roll out and add toppings and only 18 minutes to finish in the oven at 450°F. This dough tastes good and the pizza, once finished, stays well in the fridge for a few days, too. I will note that it lends itself to a thicker crust than I typically prefer but I still enjoy it.

Drinking: I love Italian wine, but I’m also a fan of French wine, and Ami Ami recently dropped a sustainably produced, boxed rosé that’s crisp, bright, and overall delicious. It tastes a bit like summer, which is welcomed during these cool months and when the warmer weather graces us all with its presence come May. Ami Ami Vin Rose is 40% Malbec and 60% Syrah. One box is equal to two bottles of wine and it comes at a fair price point ($30 per box). The best part? Because it lives in a box, the wine stays fresh for weeks.

Muslin Comfort blanket.

Decorating: We’ve recommended Muslin Comfort in a past gift guide, but Muslin Comfort’s The 365 Blanket takes the cake from this brand. I revamped my entire bed setup around an Oversized King version in January and I haven’t been disappointed. It’s so soft, comfortable and in the color “Undyed” it’s a really pretty addition to my bedroom, too.

A fried chicken sandwich and a martini at American Bar.

Visiting: West Village restaurant American Bar has been a hotspot for some time —and it’s almost always a crowd-pleaser. My girlfriends and I stopped in at the chic, continental cuisine spot for Galentine’s Day and had a blast. My order included a dirty martini and the Cheeseburger and Fries (without a bun) — it was giving an elevated Happy Meal and I loved it.