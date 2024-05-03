Mother’s Day Gift Guide With Little Luxuries and More

While we think mothers should be celebrated every day, the one annual calendar date dedicated to that practice is fast approaching: Mother’s Day falls on May 12, 2024.

With less than two weeks to go until the big day, we’ve curated a list of gift ideas ranging in size, price, purpose and style, all of which are sure to please.

Happy gifting!

Family Conversation Cards (Lumitory - $25)

Family Conversation Cards by Lumitory

Nothing can outweigh the gift of connection - and Lumitory has just the thing for those looking to stimulate family conversation and bonding. Lumitory’s Family Conversation Cards are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional, offering starters for conversations that are meant to be meaningful and enjoyable. The cards are compact, easy to travel with and ideal for many settings including the dinner table, group vacations and plenty of other occasions.

Buzz Books (Nations Photo Lab - $19)

Nations Photo Lab's Buzz Books photo album.

Sometimes nothing beats a framed photo when it comes to giving a personal gift. And Nations Photo Lab makes photo gifting easy, offering fairly fast, high quality framing services - we’ve tried it ourselves. And while a framed photo always makes a lovely gift, we’re partial to the brand’s Buzz Books as a Mother’s Day gift. The books are 6 inches by 6 inches - making the perfect addition to any desk or bedside table. They can be filled with 40 photos (one per page) and are soft-covered.

Calm Stone (Mantra - $44)

Mantra Calm Stone Necklace.

We could all use the gift of calm here and there. And Mantra’s Calm Stone Necklace is meant to instill that feeling for wearers. It’s designed to “alleviate anxiety and worries” with just a touch - and it doesn’t hurt that it’s a very pretty, versatile piece, perfect to wear on its own or in a layered fashion with nearly any outfit.

We also love Mantra’s slightly lower-price point “Note to Self” necklace collection, if you’re looking for a more specific mantra to remember. With phrases such as “one day at a time” and “choose joy” engraved on delicate pieces, these necklaces are perfect, subtle reminders that are as pretty as they are functional.

Sakura Earrings Gold (FYB - $118)

Sakura earrings

If you’re not looking for a necklace, FYB offers a stunning pair of Sakura Earrings, complete with cubic zirconia stones in gold plated sterling silver. Perfect to wear for a special occasion or formal event - or just to add a bit of sparkle day-to-day this set of earrings is unique and lovely. They’re also nickel-free and hypoallergenic. The earrings come in a lavender pouch but buyers can opt to pay $5 for premium gift wrapping and a note, too. FYB’s Sakura Earrings are also available in silver.

Women's 100% Mulberry Silk Cami and Boxer Pajama Set with Gift Box (Fishers Finery - $95)

Fishers Finery's women's silk cami and boxer pajama set.

Little luxuries offer small moments of pleasure in life - and Fishers Finery’s Women’s 100% Mulberry Silk Cami and Boxer Pajama Set definitely qualifies as a perfect indulgence and a great gift - plus the set comes with a gift box. These pajamas are perfect for nightly (or daily) wear and the silk is certainly luxe. Coming in nine colorways, there is an option for everyone.



If you prefer a lower priced option, we also adore the Ribbed Short and Shirt Two Piece Sleepwear Set from Nicole Miller, which is on sale for $19 (from $48).

Merona Cotton Twill Blazer (J.McLaughlin - $348)

Merona blazer in rose.

J.McLaughlin has plenty to offer when it comes to Mother’s Day gifting. But a few pieces stand out for us. That list includes the Merona Cotton Twill Blazer, a statement piece that the brand is billing as “spring’s ‘it’ blazer.” And, in fact, we agree with their sum-up. This piece is beautifully crafted in cotton tencel blend and is single-breasted. It comes in three colors - Navy, White and Rose (as lovers of pink, we are partial to the rose). This standout piece pairs well with jeans for a casual look or the brand’s Brock Cotton Twill Pants for the office.

Recycled Waffle Henley Set in Oat (Waverles - $128)

Waverles recycled waffle henley set in oat.

We love pajamas as a gift, but we are strong believers that comfort isn’t limited to bedtime. And if your mom loves to be cozy, Waverles has a great option for low-key days spent hanging at home or running errands. The Recycled Waffle Henley Set comes in a number of colors - we’re partial to the Oat set, which includes joggers though shorts are also an option. The set’s top includes mother-of-pearl buttons and dropped shoulders. It’s ultra-comfy and adorable - a winning combo.

Women’s Sandy Leather Sneaker (Sperry - $84.95)

Sperry's women's sandy leather sneaker.

As warmer weather seems to be here to stay for the season, a sneaker is a great gifting option. We’re loving the look of Sperry’s Women’s Sandy Leather Sneaker in White for the spring and summer months. It gives an elevated feel to the classic white sneaker with flat cotton laces, a leather upper and a non-marking outsole that is molded with Wave-Siping™ technology meant to give tracton for both wet and dry environments. Sperry does advise sizing down for this option.

Original Capsule (Cadence - $14)

Cadence Capsule.

Sometimes a practical gift is the best gift. And Cadence offers just that. Cadence’s Capsule is a great gift for any on-the-go mom - their first generation edition is a leakproof container meant to be used as part of daily routines, plus it’s magnetic and customizable. The containers are airtight, watertight and TSA compliant and can be used individually or as a set to be filled with personal products such as shampoo, skincare serums or anything else that may be a fit.

Desert Rose (Veronique Gabai - $260)

Veronique Gabai's Desert Rose fragrance.

Another of our favorite little indulgences in life is perfume. And Veronique Gabai’s Desert Rose fragrance, released in February, is delightful. The scent is floral, woody and musky with notes of rose, coffee, musk and frankincense - yet it’s not overpowering. It’s the perfect addition to any perfume-lover’s collection and the bottle is beautiful and refillable.

Haiku Fragrance Rollerball Trio (Ellis Brooklyn - $72)

Ellis Brooklyn's HAIKU Fragrance Rollerball Trio.

If you’re looking to gift fragrance but you’re not 100% sure what direction to go in, Ellis Brooklyn’s Haiku Fragrance Rollerball Trio might be the answer to your search. This set offers multiple individual options for the recipient to investigate. The perfume set comes with three of the brand’s “best-selling” eau de parfums including Sun Fruit, Salt and Sweet. Great for the summer months, these scents can be layered or worn individually. Plus, at 10 ml each, these are great to throw in a bag during the workday or on-the-go.

Lemon Blossoms Blanket (ChappyWrap - $150)

ChappyWrap's Lemon Blossoms blanket.

It’s no secret that we’re fans of ChappyWrap at Appetito. The mother-daughter run blanket company based out of New England makes a product that is as soft and cozy as it is durable. We’re strong believers that every blanket lover should add a ChappyWrap to their living room - they’re perfect for snuggling up for family movie night or relaxing with a good book. And we love the Lemon Blossoms Blanket for Mother’s Day. Recently released, this 60 by 80 inch option is reversible, machine washable and emits all the good spring vibes.

If you’re not into lemons, we also love the brand’s best selling Hydrangeas Bluebell Blanket as a Mother’s Day gift.

Leather Nikki Bag (Nicole Miller - $102)

Nicole Miller Nikki Bag.

Nicole Miller has come out with the perfect spring bag - and Mother’s Day is the perfect time to gift it. The brand’s Leather Nikki Bag, which comes with a removable shoulder strap, is just the right balance of fun and functional. With its floral print, it can take nearly any outfit from ordinary to special in a subtle way. The bag has a high quality feel and is made with genuine bovine leather, accompanied by a polyester lining.

Tan Chebeague Tote (Sea Bags - $225)

Sea Bags' Tan Chebeague Tote.

There’s never a bad occasion for which to give a tote as a gift - particularly a tote that’s beautifully made with unique appeal like Sea Bags’ Tan Chebeague Tote. Named for Chebeague Island in Maine’s Casco Bay, this bag is handcrafted from recycled sail cloth, waxed canvas and antique brass hardware. It’s equipped with multiple interior and exterior pockets and is easy to carry over the shoulder or in hand.

Genevieve Clutch (J.McLaughlin - $178)

Genevieve Clutch.

Another fun pick from J.McLaughlin, the Genevieve Clutch is perfect for days by the shore or dinner parties in the backyard and makes a lovely Mother’s Day gift. Made with wood, bamboo, cotton and polyester with a magnetic closure, this piece is chic, compact and can easily elevate an outfit - plus, it’s timeless.

The Peony Sunrise (Urban Stems - $145)

You can never go wrong with flowers - and Urban Stems offers plenty of options for Mother’s Day and beyond. We’re partial to The Peony Sunrise arrangement, which is filled with an array of blooms including mixed roses and light pink peonies. It’s meant to emit the feeling of a fresh start on a “bright new day.” Urban Stems characterizes it as “what spring dreams are made of.”

Mom’s Little Luxuries 16pc (Delysia Chocolatier - $65.95)

Delysia chocolates

Chocolate is always a crowd-pleaser when it comes to gifting - and Delysia offers a selection of chocolates aptly named “Mom’s Little Luxuries.” The box, which comes in bright red with a white bow, holds 16 pieces of chocolate. The set includes four Cherry Blossom chocolate truffles, four Vanilla Lavender chocolate truffles, four Golden Caramel chocolate truffles and four Mimosa chocolate truffles. Plus, each truffle is topped with an adorable illustration for Mother’s Day, hand drawn by Shelley Brothers, Accidental Chalk Artist.

The Gift Set (Avaline - $181)

The Gift Set from Avaline.

We’ve covered flowers, chocolate, and now wine — another classic gift. Avaline is offering a set of bottles aptly called “The Gift Set” that includes a bottle of its Sparkling Rose, Sparkling Wine, White Blend, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and a Red Blend bottle. This selection, all made with organic grapes, is meant to be celebratory and comes in a branded box.

For more gifting ideas, check out my weekly column, Appetito Sunday Shop!