Sunday Shop: Daily Drills, The Brightwood, L’Americana

Last week was busy and I’ve been feeling excited about trying new things and visiting new places. I’ve hit four restaurants new to me (and new-ish in general) in the last week or so and a spa. More to come on all of that today and in the coming weeks. On that note, if you have an idea of somewhere new I should try, please let me know! I’m always open to ideas.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Daily Drills.

Wearing: I have locked in my ultimate weekend morning look for the late spring and summer. I love a hot girl walk and Daily Drills’ recent Bounce drop provides a perfect chic yet comfortable look. The Super Bounce Shorts in Harbor and the Oversized Sports Crew in Harbor is my current favorite combination, though I love the other colorways, too. (Editor’s Note: Many pieces from The Bounce collection have been selling out quickly, however, I love other options sold by Daily Drills, too, and I am considering ordering some of their resort wear).

Taking care: After work Tuesday, I stopped in at The Brightwood, a medical spa that has locations on the Upper East Side and in Ridgewood, New Jersey. The Brightwood believes in “micro-optimizations” and fosters a natural look. I had an appointment for a Mini Diamond Glow Facial which includes clinical strength hydra-dermabrasion that both extracts and exfoliates at the same time as it infuses the skin with serums selected to address specific concerns with the patient’s skin. I left feeling glowy and fresh and the experience felt educational and fun. I’ll definitely be back.

Mela Watermelon Water.

Drinking: Watermelon has long been one of my favorite fruits. But I’d never really considered drinking watermelon juice — until now. Mela Water, which self describes as “the juiciest watermelons on earth … in a can” is really just that. It’s light, delicious and hydrating and comes in a number of flavors including The Original Watermelon, Watermelon + Passionfruit, Watermelon + Pineapple, Watermelon + Ginger and Watermelon + Chili Mango. I’ll definitely be drinking it all summer long and I’m excited to try it as a mixer for cocktails.

L'Americana. Photo: Joanna Lin

Hanging: At Appetito we love a good Italian-inspired cocktail bar. Personally, L’Americana just jumped to the top of my list as hang-worthy spots to order a drink. I spent last Friday night with a good friend posted up at one of the Irving Place bar’s tables by exposed brick, people watching and enjoying a number of cocktails and bites. The atmosphere, for me, was the best part. There was no rush to order, to pay the check, to depart. After about 3 hours spent happily relaxing with a dirty martini in hand, I left feeling full — physically (because we had plenty of delicious apps) and spiritually. It’s not often I feel like I wind down amid the hustle and bustle of New York City, and I definitely had that feeling at L’Americana.

Miraval Provence Rosé.

Hosting: One of the highlights of my week was a night spent on my patio - the first of the season. A couple girlfriends came over and we enjoyed a spread that included Imperial Kaluga Hybrid Caviar with crème fraîche and white truffle potato chips from Trader Joe’s, Galbani Cheese’s Thin Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Log paired with cherry tomatoes, basil and balsamic glaze and Miraval Provence Rosé. I love nothing more than a random selection under a Manhattan sunset. Here’s to many more nights filled with conversation, fun snacks and warm enough weather to enjoy the fresh air.