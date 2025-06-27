Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Tarì Trattoria Brings Amalfi Coast Flavors to Washington, DC

From dry-aged Mediterranean fish to housemade scialatielli, Tarì Trattoria introduces Francesco Amodeo’s southern Italian traditions to Washington’s Union Market.

9:00 AM EDT on June 27, 2025

Plate of finely diced seafood tartare with light seasoning

Tartare di Pezzogna with black-spotted seabream, squid ink coral, and smoked acqua santa. Photo credit: Rey Lopez

Washington, DC’s Union Market District gained a new culinary anchor on June 19 with the opening of Tarì Trattoria. Located at 300 Morse Street NE, the restaurant is the latest concept from Francesco Amodeo, founder of the Italian liqueur distillery Don Ciccio & Figli.

Amodeo, originally from Furore on the Amalfi Coast, serves as concept creator and consultant for the trattoria, where the focus is on rare seafood, housemade pastas, and ingredients flown in from Italy, Japan, and beyond. Much of the seafood is dry-aged onsite, a technique more commonly seen with meat but gaining ground among experienced chefs.

A Lifelong Journey in Hospitality

Francesco Amodeo in white shirt standing beside glass door with Tarì Trattoria logo
Francesco Amodeo stands outside Tarì Trattoria, the Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant he conceptualized. Photo credit: Rey Lopez.

Amodeo began working in hospitality at age fourteen, under the guidance of winemaker Marisa Cuomo. He later apprenticed in his uncle’s restaurant in Positano and went on to earn certifications as a Master Sommelier, Master Barman, and a Master in Food and Beverage Management.

After moving to Washington, DC in 2006, Amodeo lent his skills to a series of top hospitality groups before founding Don Ciccio & Figli, which quickly earned a reputation for small-batch Italian herbal liqueurs. Tarì is his first restaurant project in the city, but the concept has been in development behind the scenes for years.

Menu Highlights: Dry-Aged Fish, Calamarata, and Amalfi Traditions

The menu boasts small plates like Tartare di Pezzogna, a dish of black-spotted sea bream with squid ink coral and smoked acqua santa. The Suri alla Scapece pairs shima aji with zucchini and mint, while Amalfi Antica features rustic Amalfi bread with tuna conserva, tomatoes, and beans.

Pasta is made in-house and includes dishes like Oro Rosso with seven-fish tomato sauce, and Scialatielli with clams, mussels, and lemon. For heartier options, the menu touts dry-aged amberjack with peas and guanciale, or rabbit with peppers and potatoes.

Vegetables are served in their own section of the menu, with options like escarole with anchovies and capers, and simple roasted peppers with herbs. The menu rotates often to reflect what is fresh and available, and in the spirit of southern Italy, dishes are cooked with olive oil and sea salt in place of butter.

Desserts take inspiration from Campania’s culinary roots with classics like Delizia al Limone, Bocconotto with lemon pastry cream and cherries, and the traditional speciality, Santa Trofimena, a treat made with eggplant, candied fruit, almonds, and chocolate.

Cocktails with Don Ciccio & Figli’s Signature Touch

White cocktail in a glass on a dark wood table with red cushions in the background
A signature cocktail from Tarì Trattoria. Photo credit: Rey Lopez.

The beverage menu highlights Amodeo’s liqueurs, weaving them into a creative cocktail list. Guests can order a Costa with vodka, limoncello, and cedro soda, or a Negroni built on Don Ciccio’s Luna aperitivo. The Ramona features mezcal, prickly pear, and Cinque Aperitivo.

There is also a focus on wines from Campania and Sicily, including labels from Marisa Cuomo and Salvatore Pian di Stio.

A Space That Feels Like Home

Interior of Tarì Trattoria showing large windows, wooden chairs, and black tile floor
Inside Tarì Trattoria’s Union Market location, flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. Photo credit: Rey Lopez.

The restaurant’s interior combines warmth and comfort, with terracotta-toned booths, wood tables, and soft lighting. A large marble-topped bar anchors the space, which opens to the street through floor-to-ceiling windows. A central olive tree greets guests at the entrance, and black-and-white photographs of Amodeo’s fisherman uncle tie the space to his family history.

With seating for 32 inside and 40 on the patio, Tarì Trattoria offers a setting that is perfect for any event, whether it is a quiet night out or a celebration with friends and family. 

Tarì Trattoria is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday, 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Reservations are available via Resy, and more information can be found at tari-trattoriadc.com or on Instagram at @taritrattoriadc.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Roberto Cavalli Partners with SKIMS for Limited-edition Swim Collection 

The Italian fashion house of Roberto Cavalli has partnered with Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS for a limited-edition swim collection.

June 27, 2025
Features

Postcard from Puglia: An “Offal” Meal at La Locanda da Vito

Our offal enthusiast contributor shares the details of her adventurous meal at a rustic restaurant in Puglia.

June 26, 2025
News

Di Marco Brings Its Signature Roman Crust to the U.S. Market

The original Roman pinsa lands in the U.S. as Di Marco makes its debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show, offering a lighter, more versatile alternative to traditional pizza.

June 25, 2025
News

Sammontana Gelato Debuts in the U.S.

Italy’s most beloved gelato brand lands in New York, marking its first-ever U.S. debut with immersive events at Eataly Flatiron and Madison Square Park.

June 24, 2025
Shopping

RPZL Partners with Island to East Side on Italian Summer-inspired Hair Clip Collection

Two fashion brands team up to launch a hair clip collection inspired by the ethos and aesthetic of an Italian summer.

June 24, 2025
See all posts