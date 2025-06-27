Tarì Trattoria Brings Amalfi Coast Flavors to Washington, DC

Washington, DC’s Union Market District gained a new culinary anchor on June 19 with the opening of Tarì Trattoria. Located at 300 Morse Street NE, the restaurant is the latest concept from Francesco Amodeo, founder of the Italian liqueur distillery Don Ciccio & Figli.

Amodeo, originally from Furore on the Amalfi Coast, serves as concept creator and consultant for the trattoria, where the focus is on rare seafood, housemade pastas, and ingredients flown in from Italy, Japan, and beyond. Much of the seafood is dry-aged onsite, a technique more commonly seen with meat but gaining ground among experienced chefs.

A Lifelong Journey in Hospitality

Francesco Amodeo stands outside Tarì Trattoria, the Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant he conceptualized. Photo credit: Rey Lopez.

Amodeo began working in hospitality at age fourteen, under the guidance of winemaker Marisa Cuomo. He later apprenticed in his uncle’s restaurant in Positano and went on to earn certifications as a Master Sommelier, Master Barman, and a Master in Food and Beverage Management.

After moving to Washington, DC in 2006, Amodeo lent his skills to a series of top hospitality groups before founding Don Ciccio & Figli, which quickly earned a reputation for small-batch Italian herbal liqueurs. Tarì is his first restaurant project in the city, but the concept has been in development behind the scenes for years.

Menu Highlights: Dry-Aged Fish, Calamarata, and Amalfi Traditions

The menu boasts small plates like Tartare di Pezzogna, a dish of black-spotted sea bream with squid ink coral and smoked acqua santa. The Suri alla Scapece pairs shima aji with zucchini and mint, while Amalfi Antica features rustic Amalfi bread with tuna conserva, tomatoes, and beans.

Pasta is made in-house and includes dishes like Oro Rosso with seven-fish tomato sauce, and Scialatielli with clams, mussels, and lemon. For heartier options, the menu touts dry-aged amberjack with peas and guanciale, or rabbit with peppers and potatoes.

Vegetables are served in their own section of the menu, with options like escarole with anchovies and capers, and simple roasted peppers with herbs. The menu rotates often to reflect what is fresh and available, and in the spirit of southern Italy, dishes are cooked with olive oil and sea salt in place of butter.

Desserts take inspiration from Campania’s culinary roots with classics like Delizia al Limone, Bocconotto with lemon pastry cream and cherries, and the traditional speciality, Santa Trofimena, a treat made with eggplant, candied fruit, almonds, and chocolate.

Cocktails with Don Ciccio & Figli’s Signature Touch

A signature cocktail from Tarì Trattoria. Photo credit: Rey Lopez.

The beverage menu highlights Amodeo’s liqueurs, weaving them into a creative cocktail list. Guests can order a Costa with vodka, limoncello, and cedro soda, or a Negroni built on Don Ciccio’s Luna aperitivo. The Ramona features mezcal, prickly pear, and Cinque Aperitivo.

There is also a focus on wines from Campania and Sicily, including labels from Marisa Cuomo and Salvatore Pian di Stio.

A Space That Feels Like Home

Inside Tarì Trattoria’s Union Market location, flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. Photo credit: Rey Lopez.

The restaurant’s interior combines warmth and comfort, with terracotta-toned booths, wood tables, and soft lighting. A large marble-topped bar anchors the space, which opens to the street through floor-to-ceiling windows. A central olive tree greets guests at the entrance, and black-and-white photographs of Amodeo’s fisherman uncle tie the space to his family history.

With seating for 32 inside and 40 on the patio, Tarì Trattoria offers a setting that is perfect for any event, whether it is a quiet night out or a celebration with friends and family.

Tarì Trattoria is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday, 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Reservations are available via Resy, and more information can be found at tari-trattoriadc.com or on Instagram at @taritrattoriadc.