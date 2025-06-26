Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Postcard from Puglia: An “Offal” Meal at La Locanda da Vito

Our offal enthusiast contributor shares the details of her adventurous meal at a rustic restaurant in Puglia.

9:15 AM EDT on June 26, 2025

The exterior of La Locanda da Vito in Puglia.

The exterior of La Locanda da Vito in Puglia.

La Locanda da Vito is situated just outside the charming centro storico of Cisternino, Puglia, in a less charming, dimly lit street. The restaurant itself was modest but glowed gently in the neighborhood.

Upon arrival in the evening, I noticed that the tables were dressed in the casualness of the countryside: glasses indistinguishable for water and wine, weathered ceramic plates, likely made just a few miles away. There may have been a wine list…If so, I never saw it. We ordered carafes of the house red, of which we poured generously throughout the meal. The waitress asked us to trust her with our order. Trust is important when the house specialty is animal innards.

The casual place settings at La Locanda da Vito in Puglia.
The casual place settings at La Locanda da Vito in Puglia.

The meal started with fried zucchini flowers and lamb meatballs, a few bites that relaxed and comforted the palate before the next dishes.

Then came the fave purée with roasted chicory, a table favorite and regional staple. We dressed it ourselves with the bottle of olive oil already on the table, inherently spicy and eyebrow-raising as is typical of the area. The dish, like all the others that followed, was served convivially, with plates passed around and spoons returning for second helpings without hesitation.  

Trippa cooked in the Pugliese style at La Locanda da Vito.
Trippa cooked in the Pugliese style at La Locanda da Vito.

Next came the trippa, prepared in the traditional Pugliese style with tomato, celery, carrot and onion. I sometimes like to imagine that trippa is a kind of litmus test for the kitchen. When done poorly, its inedible. When done well, it's delicious. And La Locanda da Vito’s trippa was nothing short of delicious.

We then dined on the braciole al sugo, a dish whose flavors summoned feelings of home – or at least, a version of home I might have known with an Italian nonna. It was donkey meat, braised long and slow, bone-in, with peeled tomatoes, garlic and all the familiar fixings. Though donkey meat is notoriously tough, here it had been coaxed into a rare tenderness.

Quinto Quarto, lamb innards in four parts, at La Locanda da Vito.
Quinto Quarto, lamb innards in four parts, at La Locanda da Vito.

The last course was the quinto quarto, the lamb innards, cut, cooked and placed in identical pieces on the plate. Every bit was a surprise, masked flavors and textures revealing themselves with each bite. My first bite was of heart, and the second, kidney, on which I added a couple of drops of lemon, a notable flavor enhancer for kidney. And the last bite unveiled itself as my favorite innard of all: sweetbreads, known here in dialect as gnummaredd.

As I chewed the sweetbreads, I felt that I wanted to linger in the moment a bit more. With my heart warmed by the house red, and my stomach full of food that felt more like home than a restaurant, I attempted to stifle my childlike fondness for the meal, a fondness I believe rare in today’s world.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Andrea Congiusta Brings His Italian Cooking to Legami in Charleston

June 25, 2025
News

Di Marco Brings Its Signature Roman Crust to the U.S. Market

The original Roman pinsa lands in the U.S. as Di Marco makes its debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show, offering a lighter, more versatile alternative to traditional pizza.

June 25, 2025
Shopping

RPZL Partners with Island to East Side on Italian Summer-inspired Hair Clip Collection

Two fashion brands team up to launch a hair clip collection inspired by the ethos and aesthetic of an Italian summer.

June 24, 2025
News

Appetito Hosts ITA Talks: “Grand Finale” Panel Series Wrap Up

Appetito hosted the final event of the ITA Talks series at the Italian Trade Agency's townhouse in Manhattan.

June 23, 2025
Features

What to Order at Ficuzza, New York City’s West Village Newcomer

Appetito visits the new Sicilian restaurant Ficuzza in the West Village and shares an overview and some recommendations.

June 23, 2025
See all posts