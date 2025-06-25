Di Marco Brings Its Signature Roman Crust to the U.S. Market

At this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, the story of pizza is about to take a new turn. Di Marco, the original inventor of Pinsa Romana, is making its first official U.S. appearance, marking a milestone in the evolution of Italian food abroad.

A sweet variation of pinsa is served with fresh figs and cream. Courtesy of Di Marco.

With more than three generations of baking expertise, the Rome-based company is already a staple in Italian kitchens. Now, Di Marco is introducing American retailers and foodservice providers to something Italy has long embraced - a lighter, more digestible, and nutrient-conscious alternative to traditional pizza.

A Family’s Legacy, A Lighter Dough

The Di Marco family continues its baking tradition, now expanding across the Atlantic.

Pinsa Romana was developed in 2001 by Corrado Di Marco, who brought together his deep knowledge of Roman baking with the nutritional expertise of his wife Benilde. Their shared goal was to create something healthier that didn’t sacrifice tradition or flavor.

“As the inventor of the original Pinsa, I’m proud to introduce this authentic Roman specialty to American consumers,” said Corrado Di Marco. “When I created Pinsa Romana in 2001, my goal was to develop something that honored tradition while transforming how people experience pizza. After thousands of fermentation experiments and decades of refinement, it’s deeply meaningful to now share Pinsa Romana with the United States—a country that truly values great Italian food and culinary innovation.”

The crust is made with a proprietary blend of wheat, rice, and soy flours and is leavened with a natural sourdough starter for 72 hours. It is lighter and crispier than most pizza doughs, with more protein and less gluten, fat, sugar, and calories. Designed to suit modern demands without losing its soul, Pinsa is par-baked and frozen for foodservice and sold refrigerated for retail. It can be baked in a traditional oven or air fryer and is ready in five minutes.

Global Vision with Roman Roots

The light, airy texture of Pinsa Romana makes every bite as soft as it is flavorful.

Di Marco’s expansion to the United States includes the establishment of a dedicated U.S. branch to support restaurants, fast casual concepts, caterers, and retailers nationwide. All products will continue to be produced in Italy, preserving the integrity of the Di Marco process.

“The U.S. is a strategic step in Di Marco’s evolution, and we’re thrilled to be entering such a dynamic and diverse market,” said Lorenzo Tedeschi, Di Marco’s General Manager for North America. “With our first Fancy Food Show on the horizon this summer, we’re eager to introduce American foodservice professionals and retailers to our signature creation—one that blends tradition, quality, and nutritional benefits. The U.S. represents a cornerstone of our global expansion and the beginning of Di Marco’s next chapter.”

At the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show, Di Marco will be welcoming attendees to Hall 3A at Stand 3120 - 3122, where they can sample hot slices of Pinsa Romana and learn more about its applications in restaurants and retail. The company will also preview Sorriso, a new semi-open shell-shaped bread designed to hold fillings with ease. Made from the same sourdough and flour blend as Pinsa, it continues Di Marco’s mission of innovation through simplicity.

More Than Bread, a National Icon

Beyond foodservice and retail, Di Marco is also a proud partner of the Italian national soccer teams through 2026 and the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Representing men’s, women’s, youth, futsal, and e-sports teams, the brand brings the spirit of Made in Italy to athletes and fans alike.

Pinsa Romana is not just pizza. It is a specialty of its own, steeped in tradition and built for modern tastes.

Learn more at www.dimarco.it or Instagram.