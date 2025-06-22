Sunday Shop: Newport, RI packing guide 

A few weeks back I had the pleasure of visiting Newport, Rhode Island to review The Wayfinder for Appetito—it was fabulous, more to come on that. And, with that in mind, I’ve curated a list of what I packed for the weekend getaway. I love a New England summer (it’s the Connecticut upbringing) and I love the opportunity to embrace coastal style that comes with it.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Striped Tote Set

I am a huge fan of a massive tote anytime I’m on the go, particularly for road-tripping and this option from Steele Canvas Basket Corp is no exception. It’s roomy, comes with a separate pouch and is aesthetically pleasing and versatile in tan stripes. It also comes in two additional colorways.

Lightweight Asymmetric Knit Poncho

This poncho from Anthropologie is quickly becoming a wardrobe staple for me—particularly for summer nights in New England when temperatures sometimes can drop a bit. Available in four shades, mostly neutral, this is a perfect addition to any closet.

Mini Original Tote Bag

Vera Bradley’s Mini Original Tote Bag (pictured above) comes in 27 colorways and a range of fabrics and is a super easy option to pair with any look. I love it in the Cottage Cream in Leather, which is becoming an oft-used option for me for brunches (I brought it with me to the most gorgeous lunch at The Chanler’s Remy’s Loose during our Newport trip) and days on the town.

Marija Beige Gingham Scalloped Shorts

For kicking around or lounging around, I packed a pair of boxer-like shorts from Lulus that I cannot stop wearing. Comfortable, chic and in a neutral shade, they go with plenty of t-shirts and tank tops and add a cute touch to casual activity wear. And, they pair perfectly with the Kamilia Cream Strawberry Graphic Baby Tee, also from Lulus.

Editor’s note: For full disclosure, the author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity.

Farm Rio Maritime Magic Tie-Strap V-Neck Midi Dress

Farm Rio’s Maritime Magic Tie-Strap V-Neck Midi Dress (via Anthropologie) is the perfect summer statement dress for those who are leaning into a coastal style. With a bold, nautical print and a flattering cut, this is a dress that I will wear time and again near salt water and beyond. I found the dress to be true-to-size but others found the sizing to be a bit different—something to keep in mind

Recycled Blue High-Rise Sport Leggings + Cindy Blue Lace-Up Racerback Sports Bra

Lulus has also begun carrying Year of Ours, an athletic brand I’d been dying to try that did not disappoint. With the seaside in mind, I packed these two pieces as a set and had a blast wearing them on the Cliff Walk, a famed coastal walk that features ocean views on one side and Atlantic views on the other. The pieces are made from thicker material that doesn’t budge during workouts and really are of-the-moment in terms of athletic wear trends.

The Fiona Beaded Bag: Food & Drink Edition

Another from Anthropologie, The Fiona Beaded Bag: Food & Drink Edition comes in a number of different food and drink themes. I brought a dirty martini bag that is no longer available on the site. But, there are plenty of other options, think cosmopolitan, espresso martini, margarita, strawberry—the list goes on. It’s perfect for a night out and can fit a phone, small wallet or card case, lip gloss and more. Plus, it’s a conversation starter.

Seaport Woven Loafer

Boat shoes are having a comeback, but I wanted something a little different from Sperry for my Newport weekend. I opted for the Seaport Woven Loafer in White (also comes in Tan) which are comfortable and cute. I loved wearing them with jeans but think I’ll have plenty of use wearing them with shorts and skirts this summer, too.

Women's Poplin 2 Piece Pajama Set - Tank Top and Shorts

I love pajamas, and nothing feels more luxe than a fresh pair on vacation. This two piece set from Lands’ End in the White/Crisp Blue Floral was perfect. At 100% cotton, they’re lightweight, breathable and absolutely adorable. I can’t recommend enough. This option is available in three colorways total.

Women's Classic Trench Coat

The weather was not amazing while we were in Newport—but we made the most of it. And this trench coat from Lands’ End contributed to my comfort throughout the weekend as temperatures shifted. It’s classic, as its name implies, and is a coat I will keep in my closet for years to come.

Positano Shoulder Bag Natural Raffia

I’d be willing to venture that this Dolce Vita bag could be my It Bag of the summer. It’s neutral, unique and super cute with plenty of outfits whether casual or slightly elevated. It is equipped with a shoulder strap and also comes with a longer, detachable strap. While pictured in white above, I have this in the neutral shade.

RPZL x Morgan Hines

Of course, I could not go to Newport without a couple pieces from my collaboration with RPZL. On and off through the weekend I wore the Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial (obviously wore my M) and the RPZL x Morgan Hines Oversized Summer Scrunchie in Cloud.

TO NOTE:

There were a few other great pieces I packed that aren’t included here, as they are no longer available for purchase. The brands from which those items came include Tory Burch, Jacquie the Label, Vineyard Vines and Hill House Home, in case you’re interested in doing a little more shopping on your own.