What to Order at Ficuzza, New York City’s West Village Newcomer

As the West Village bustles, Ficuzza offers a richly hued respite in the form of a light-filled 45-seat dining room, patio and a menu that is perfect for sipping and connecting with friends.

The Sicilian restaurant, founded by Realmuto Hospitality Group’s Francesco Realmuto, is inspired by Ficuzza, a village in Corleone, Palermo (Italy). It draws inspiration from the town’s history, its Bosco della Ficuzza forest and a nature preserve in the area. Additional inspiration comes from the Royal Palace of Ficuzza, which was built to serve as a hunting lodge by Sicily’s King Ferdinand III.

The heart of the restaurant is its emerald-colored bar, where guests can enjoy sips as well as a full dinner. Like the space, the menu is filled with delightful bites—and features an Aperitivo Hour, which is likely to become a neighborhood favorite.

Not long after its opening, Appetito stopped into Ficuzza to sample its fare. Here’s what we would recommend ordering off the menu that includes an array of appetizers, pastas, pizzas and more.

Four things to order at Ficuzza:

Caponata Di Melanzane: Under the “Sfizi” or “Whims” section, Ficuzza’s eggplant caponata is flavorful and has a nearly melt-in-your mouth kind of appeal. It’s an easy first item order.

Salisiccia Siiciliana Arrostita Con Isalata Di Pomodoro: Under “Carne,” the oven roasted Sicilian sausage is impressive to look at, arriving at the table in a pinwheel-style presentation and the taste is just as amazing.

Rigatoni Alla Norma : Ficuzza does this pasta dish just right. With tender, fried eggplant, tomato sauce and ricotta salata, this dish is sure to live rent-free in one’s brain beyond dinner—and, the restaurant offers gluten free pasta as a substitute for those with dietary restrictions.

Diavola: The pizza selection at Ficuzza is impressive with seven options to choose from. The Diavola stands out. Its spicy salami, tomato sauce and mozzarella combination hits the perfect harmony for pizza-lovers.

Ficuzza offers an array of wines from various regions, classic and modern cocktails, spritzes, bottled beer and non-alcoholic options. For dessert, the restaurant has a short but enticing menu with a familiar selection ranging from cannolo to cheesecake to tiramisù.