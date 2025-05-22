Skip to Content
Experience a Taste of Sicily at Ficuzza’s Aperitivo Hour

Enjoy Sicilian wines, cocktails, and small plates at Ficuzza’s Aperitivo Hour in the West Village.

10:00 AM EDT on May 22, 2025

Pasta alla Norma with eggplant and tomato sauce in a white bowl held by a person's hands.

A Sicilian classic: Rigatoni alla Norma. Photo courtesy of Ficuzza.

Ficuzza might be new to the West Village, but its inspiration is centuries old. The restaurant takes its name from a tiny village in Sicily’s Sicani Mountains, part of the municipality of Corleone. It’s a place known for its quiet beauty - the kind of town where forests outnumber buildings and life moves at a slower pace.

Outdoor dining tables and chairs at Ficuzza on 7th Avenue South.
Aperitivo on the patio at Ficuzza. Photo courtesy of Ficuzza.

That spirit comes through in every detail at Ficuzza, the latest project from Francesco Realmuto with Realmuto Hospitality Group, whose previous ventures include L’Arte del Gelato and Filaga Pizzeria. For Realmuto, this isn’t just another venture. It’s a personal return. He spent childhood summers in Ficuzza, walking through the woods with his father and learning to appreciate the simplicity of Sicilian cooking. This restaurant is his way of sharing that.

Thin-crust pizzas with toppings like mortadella and pistachio, artichoke and mushrooms.
Ficuzza’s pizzas feature regional ingredients and thin, crisp crusts. Photo courtesy of Ficuzza.

Now, Ficuzza invites New Yorkers to join in with the launch of its new Aperitivo Hour. Every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy $10 glasses of wine or cocktails, $8 beers, and complimentary Sicilian bites served with each drink. The offerings rotate, but some of their favorites include:

  • Cuddiruni Bianco – White focaccia with onions, anchovies, Pecorino, oregano, and breadcrumbs
  • Cuddiruni Rosso – A red focaccia with tomato sauce and the same savory toppings
  • Pizza al Piatto Margherita – Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil
  • Caponata di Melanzane – Eggplant caponata
  • Olive Cunzate – Marinated olives with garlic and oregano

In addition, Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., the bar menu includes a rotating list of small plates at accessible prices:

  • Polpette di Carne al Sugo – Sicilian meatballs in tomato sauce ($12)
  • Pizza al Piatto Margherita – ($16)
  • Prosciutto Crudo e Burrata – Prosciutto with creamy burrata ($20)

Chef Romulo Barrientos, whose background includes time at I Sodi and Market Table, leads the kitchen with a menu that leans into traditional Sicilian dishes—pastas, seafood, sausages, and simple vegetable sides that focus on flavor. The beverage list, curated by sommelier and general manager Andrea Marchese, highlights Southern Italian wines and aperitifs that play well with the food and the mood.

Sicilian aperitivo cocktail with orange garnish.
One of several aperitivo cocktails offered at the bar. Photo courtesy of Ficuzza.

Inside, the space blends elegance with ease - dark wood tables, sand-toned walls, and a deep green marble bar anchor the room. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to the sidewalk patio, where aperitivo is best enjoyed with a glass in hand and a view of 7th Avenue South. Find out more @ficuzzanyc.

Reservations are available through Resy.

