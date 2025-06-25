Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

Andrea Congiusta Brings His Italian Cooking to Legami in Charleston

9:00 AM EDT on June 25, 2025

Executive Chef Andrea Congiusta of Legami in Charleston, SC.

Executive Chef Andrea Congiusta of Legami in Charleston, SC.

Legami—Italian for “connections”—has opened in Charleston, SC, in a historic building at 492 King Street. The concept, offered within a warm, design-forward space, is shareable plates with a unique, elevated flair brought to life by Executive Chef Andrea Congiusta.

A native of Rome, Chef Andrea began cooking at the age of eight alongside his grandmother, discovering early on that food was more than sustenance, it was a language of love, expression, and connection. He trained at Italy’s prestigious Scuola Alberghiera and sharpened his skills in Michelin-starred kitchens such as Il Pagliaccio and La Terrazza at Hotel Eden. Later, he joined the acclaimed Accademia Niko Romito, where he worked at Romito’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant Reale, ranked #16 in the world by San Pellegrino.

Chef Andrea Congiusta (center) and his team behind the line at Legami.
Chef Andrea Congiusta (center) and his team behind the line at Legami.

Named one of Italy’s top young chefs under 30 by Birra Moretti Gran Cru, Chef Andrea met the Ropolo family, founders of Washington Street Hospitality, in 2022. Since then, he has become a key member of the group behind notable New England eateries Pasta Beach and Mr. R. Fusion. At Legami, Andrea brings over a decade of experience and a deep respect for culinary tradition.  

For Chef Andrea, food is profoundly personal. Each dish is an expression of identity, vision formed in his mind and brought to life in a single attempt. The Legami menu was created in exactly that way: envisioned, executed, and immediately understood to be right. His food isn’t just delicious, it’s a flavorful form of art.

Scallop Crudo at Legami in Charleston, SC.
Scallop Crudo at Legami in Charleston, SC.

Though once he dreamed of only vacationing in the U.S., Chef Andrea has lived in Boston, Newport (RI), and now Charleston. He feels deeply at ease in the city and loves its vibrant, food-forward culture, where quality matters more than quantity.

Chef Andrea’s culinary approach can be summed up in three words: authentic, simple, and minimalist. At Legami, every plate tells a story, one of heritage, heart, and the connections that bring us all to the table.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Di Marco Brings Its Signature Roman Crust to the U.S. Market

The original Roman pinsa lands in the U.S. as Di Marco makes its debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show, offering a lighter, more versatile alternative to traditional pizza.

June 25, 2025
News

Sammontana Gelato Debuts in the U.S.

Italy’s most beloved gelato brand lands in New York, marking its first-ever U.S. debut with immersive events at Eataly Flatiron and Madison Square Park.

June 24, 2025
News

Appetito Hosts ITA Talks: “Grand Finale” Panel Series Wrap Up

Appetito hosted the final event of the ITA Talks series at the Italian Trade Agency's townhouse in Manhattan.

June 23, 2025
Features

What to Order at Ficuzza, New York City’s West Village Newcomer

Appetito visits the new Sicilian restaurant Ficuzza in the West Village and shares an overview and some recommendations.

June 23, 2025
Shopping

Sunday Shop: Newport, RI packing guide 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

June 22, 2025
See all posts