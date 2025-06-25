Andrea Congiusta Brings His Italian Cooking to Legami in Charleston

Legami—Italian for “connections”—has opened in Charleston, SC, in a historic building at 492 King Street. The concept, offered within a warm, design-forward space, is shareable plates with a unique, elevated flair brought to life by Executive Chef Andrea Congiusta .

A native of Rome , Chef Andrea began cooking at the age of eight alongside his grandmother, discovering early on that food was more than sustenance, it was a language of love, expression, and connection. He trained at Italy’s prestigious Scuola Alberghiera and sharpened his skills in Michelin-starred kitchens such as Il Pagliaccio and La Terrazza at Hotel Eden. Later, he joined the acclaimed Accademia Niko Romito, where he worked at Romito’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant Reale, ranked #16 in the world by San Pellegrino.

Chef Andrea Congiusta (center) and his team behind the line at Legami.

Named one of Italy’s top young chefs under 30 by Birra Moretti Gran Cru, Chef Andrea met the Ropolo family, founders of Washington Street Hospitality, in 2022. Since then, he has become a key member of the group behind notable New England eateries Pasta Beach and Mr. R. Fusion. At Legami, Andrea brings over a decade of experience and a deep respect for culinary tradition.

For Chef Andrea, food is profoundly personal. Each dish is an expression of identity, vision formed in his mind and brought to life in a single attempt. The Legami menu was created in exactly that way: envisioned, executed, and immediately understood to be right. His food isn’t just delicious, it’s a flavorful form of art.

Scallop Crudo at Legami in Charleston, SC.

Though once he dreamed of only vacationing in the U.S., Chef Andrea has lived in Boston, Newport (RI), and now Charleston. He feels deeply at ease in the city and loves its vibrant, food-forward culture, where quality matters more than quantity.

Chef Andrea’s culinary approach can be summed up in three words: authentic, simple, and minimalist. At Legami, every plate tells a story, one of heritage, heart, and the connections that bring us all to the table.