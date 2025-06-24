RPZL Partners with Island to East Side on Italian Summer-inspired Hair Clip Collection

Hair extension and accessories brand RPZL has partnered with Island to East Side, which sells beaded bags, to create an Italian Summer Collection that includes six claw clips crafted with Italian acetate, all inspired by time under the sun in Italy.

Lisa Richards, founder and CEO of RPZL, says the collection was created to capture the essence of an Italian summer, highlighting spritzes, bright blue hues and refreshing beverages.

The clips are meant to put an “emphasis on bright colors, rhinestones, shine and luxe accents that can be styled for euro summer holidays or everyday wear,” according to RPZL’s website.

The collection includes a “Spritz” clip, an “Evil Eye” clip, a “White Olive” clip, a “Black Olive” clip, a “Savvy B” clip and an “Espresso Martini” clip. All retail for $29.99 and can be purchased through RPZL or Amazon.

Editor’s note: The author of this story worked with RPZL to launch a separate collection of hair accessories earlier this year.