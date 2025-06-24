Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Shopping

RPZL Partners with Island to East Side on Italian Summer-inspired Hair Clip Collection

Two fashion brands team up to launch a hair clip collection inspired by the ethos and aesthetic of an Italian summer.

9:00 AM EDT on June 24, 2025

Hair extension and accessories brand RPZL has partnered with Island to East Side, which sells beaded bags, to create an Italian Summer Collection that includes six claw clips crafted with Italian acetate, all inspired by time under the sun in Italy.

Lisa Richards, founder and CEO of RPZL, says the collection was created to capture the essence of an Italian summer, highlighting spritzes, bright blue hues and refreshing beverages.

The clips are meant to put an “emphasis on bright colors, rhinestones, shine and luxe accents that can be styled for euro summer holidays or everyday wear,” according to RPZL’s website. 

The collection includes a “Spritz” clip, an “Evil Eye” clip, a “White Olive” clip, a “Black Olive” clip, a “Savvy B” clip and an “Espresso Martini” clip. All retail for $29.99 and can be purchased through RPZL or Amazon. 

Editor’s note: The author of this story worked with RPZL to launch a separate collection of hair accessories earlier this year.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Sammontana Gelato Debuts in the U.S.

Italy’s most beloved gelato brand lands in New York, marking its first-ever U.S. debut with immersive events at Eataly Flatiron and Madison Square Park.

June 24, 2025
News

Appetito Hosts ITA Talks: “Grand Finale” Panel Series Wrap Up

Appetito hosted the final event of the ITA Talks series at the Italian Trade Agency's townhouse in Manhattan.

June 23, 2025
Shopping

Sunday Shop: Newport, RI packing guide 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

June 22, 2025
Features

How to Channel an Italian Summer…Wherever You Are

Our Health & Wellness expert offers up some practices for an Italian summer for those of us who can't make it to Il Bel Paese.

June 20, 2025
Features

A Love Letter to Ribalta in NYC after a Devastating Fire

An homage to Ribalta after a fire temporarily shuttered the beloved NYC Neapolitan eatery famous for pizza and pasta.

June 19, 2025
See all posts