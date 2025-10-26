Sunday Shop: Fall 2025 Standouts 

I shop a lot—and I window shop even more. Every season there are pieces that live rent-free in my brain for months, and sometimes years, to come. With that in mind, I’ve created a roundup of fall 2025 pieces that I think are standouts, wardrobe items I’m not soon to forget.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I'm always happy to expand on inclusions.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

By Anthropologie Icon Embroidered Slim Maxi Skirt

This Blush skirt is the perfect mix of whimsy and romantic. With embroidered details including the phrase “joie de vivre” or “joy of living,” Anthropologie’s By Anthropologie Icon Embroidered Slim Maxi Skirt is a pull-on piece. It's eye-catching and I love it.

The Mylie Shoulder Bag

Madewell’s The Mylie Shoulder Bag has quickly become one of my most-worn pieces of fall 2025 and for good reason. The bag is stylish, fun and functional. Its slouchy silhouette is conducive to holding a good amount while adding interest to any outfit. I actually haven’t stopped thinking about the bag since I first saw it on the brand’s website a few months back, even as it now lives in my closet.

Vessa Brown Plaid High-Rise Pleated Maxi Skirt

Plaid often falls into autumn style but Lulus’ Vessa Brown Plaid High-Rise Pleated Maxi Skirt offers a fresh twist. I love the maxi length and its accompanying slit that adds a fun edge. It pairs well with an oversized sweater and boots.

Collection A-Line Skirt in Faux Eel-Skin Leather

Apparently, fall 2025 is a Very Good Skirt Season (at least from where I sit). J.Crew's Collection A-Line Skirt in Faux Eel-Skin Leather is sophisticated, chic and beautifully made.

The Hammered Cuff in Gold

In 18 karat gold-plated brass, Mercer Street’s The Hammered Cuff in Gold is gorgeous, timeless and the perfect accessory to elevate any fall look this year or in years to come. It’s solid but not too heavy and can be worn daily or to a black-tie affair.

Maryann Curve White Calf Hair Booties

Schutz’s Maryanna Curve White Calf Hair Booties (sold by Lulus) are fun and fresh. While fairly versatile, they are statement making. The pattern is animal-inspired and the shape of the boot is Western-inspired. The sculpted heel is super cool (though it does make it a little more difficult to walk, still worth it).

Mara

Brahmin’s Mara bag comes in a number of colorways and one sits apart from the rest for me in terms of memorability. The Black Attenborough is multi-textured. The leather bag includes croc texture, velvet and beading. It’s gorgeous, timeless and different.

The Heron

Birdies’ The Heron takes inspiration from a Venetian slipper, according to the brand. Delicate yet durable, this shoe offers a new take on the classic espadrille. The style is a slip-on and is meant to offer the comfort of a sneaker with a contoured footbed and a flexible rubber sole. Made with velvet, grosgrain and twill, they’re really beautiful.

Italian Wool-Blend Utility Sweater

Banana Republic’s Italian Wool-Blend Utility Sweater is oversized, high-quality and warm. The funnel neck with the roll edge along with slider belt details offers a unique combination that I find unexpected and delightful.

By Anthropologie 3D Floral Peplum Top

Peplum tops coming back into style wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. And while I wouldn’t wear the peplum shirts I donned in high school, I am loving some of the current takes on the style. Anthropologie’s By Anthropologie 3D Floral Peplum Top is made with cotton and spandex and the details are everything. I have the top in Black Onyx, but it’s also available in Eggnog and Crushed Violets colorways.

Ozzie Coat

I can’t remember a winter that I haven’t had a go-to black coat. This year, Hutch’s Ozzie Coat is certainly going to take that spot this year. The Ozzie has some weight to it, made with heavy weight faux leather sherpa and featuring a peter pan collar. It’s beautiful and classic with standout details.

