Dante Aperitivo Offers Elevated, Chic All Day Aperitivo Experience

Elevated, chic, charming—all are adjectives that would be appropriate to describe Dante’s newest New York outpost: Dante Aperitivo.

The new Dante location opened last month in the West Village, in a space once occupied by Nat’s on Bank. It offers a similar, divine experience to its sibling restaurants—Caffé Dante, Dante West Village and Dante Beverly Hills—but with a “lighter, earlier evening vibe,” as the restaurant’s Resy page describes.

Linden Pride, co-owner of Dante, describes the space as “a product of our great love affairs"—Italian food and cocktail culture and New York City.

Bank Street offers an intimacy that allows the Dante team to create a neighborhood destination that celebrates Italian heritage and the West Village, according to Pride.

“Aperitivo is not just a time of day—it’s a feeling, a rhythm, a moment to come together,” says Nathalie Hudson, co-owner and creative director for Dante. “Dante Aperitivo is our tribute to that tradition, brought to life in a space that feels timeless yet distinctly New York.”

To slow down and reconnect over aperitivo is something we could all benefit from, Pride says.

Dante Aperitivo offers new menu

Dante, with its storied history, is adding a new chapter with Dante Aperitivo, which offers a separate menu from its existing locations, including a raw bar.

“Following the success of the iconic Martini Hour at Dante West Village and Negroni Sessions at Caffe Dante, Dante Aperitivo will have a dedicated $10 aperitivo menu, daily from 12pm till 4pm,” says Pride. “In addition, we will serve a $10 Americano at all times, one of our favorite aperitivo cocktails. This drink was born to unite the elegance of Italian tradition with the spirited charm of American cocktail culture, echoing Dante’s own transatlantic romance.”

The drinks menu at Dante Aperitivo comes off an entirely new approach with a focus on Americanos and spritzes. The selection is intended to celebrate American and Italian drinking cultures.

Highlights include:

“Americano Verde (mancino secco, luxardo bitter bianco, fino sherry, clarified granny smith, tomatillo water, green chartreuse, celery bitters)”

“Mandarin Spritz on Tap (aperol, mandarin sherbert, champagne)”

“Toasted Coconut & Mango Negroni (coconut pisco, mango aperitif blend, cardamom, coconut water)”

There will also be a selection of “dolci” cocktails such as Nonna’s Alexander, inspired by Pride’s grandmother’s favorite cocktail which includes genever, courvoisier vsop, creme de cacao, amaretto and nutmeg cream.

In terms of bites, the full menu features standouts including Ostera Caviar with potato scallop and crème fraiche, king shrimp cocktail, fritto misto, and fried chicken with caviar. Diners will also be able to share plates including steak tartare and a baby spinach and truffle salad. The pasta program includes fresh, house-made options such as spaghetti vongole and Maine lobster with bucatini, pomodoro and chilli.

Leaning into aperitivo culture

Pride calls Dante his team’s “love letter to New York City.”

Dante Aperitivo is the manifestation of Dante’s intention to honor the spirit of Italian aperitivo. It’s all about slowing down, gathering with friends and savoring life’s simple pleasures.

“Here, every detail matters—from the way a cocktail is stirred to the way you’re greeted at the door,” Pride says. “We believe in genuine hospitality, in remembering your favorite drink, in knowing your name. Whether you’re joining us for a quick spritz before dinner or settling in for the evening, we want you to feel like a regular—even if it’s your first time through the door.”

Pride believes the golden hour of shared bites and low ABV cocktails should extend past late afternoons and early evenings at Dante Aperitivo.

Instead, Dante Aperitivo will embody the aperitivo spirit all day long.

“It's an egalitarian approach to a sophisticated moment,” he says. “Folks enjoy sharing premium and delicious seafood, antipasti and aperitivo style cocktails at all times of the day and night. We really see the space as an extension to our neighbors homes.”