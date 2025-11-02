Skip to Content
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Four Fall Fitness Faves

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

9:24 AM EST on November 2, 2025

It’s marathon Sunday here in New York, so, naturally, my mind is on fitness. I thought I might share a small selection of fall fitness favorites this week—pieces I’ve been wearing on repeat from brands I love.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Women’s NOBULL Long Sleeve Tee

Perfect for morning runs as the temperatures start to dip, this tee from NOBULL is comfortable, soft and adds just enough warmth. It’s made with Tencel and is quick drying, sweat wicking and wrinkle-resistant. It’s a no-brainer addition when considering your fall fitness wardrobe.

Lavender ⅞ Leggings

I’ve been wearing BetterMe’s workout gear for around a year now and these leggings in lavender may be my favorite yet. They’re a fun shade and great for movement of all kinds with a high-rise fit. I also have a matching sports bra—making for a perfect set.

Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX

I realize this shoe is for trail running but I’ve been wearing my pair in the city for Central Park runs and I can’t get enough. The shoe is cushioned and responsive with a ReactX foam midsole. It’s comfortable and provides a good grip, something I prioritize when running, even if I’m not on the craziest terrain (though I do hope to hit the trails in these eventually—throwing it back to my days on the high school cross country running team).

Define Jacket Nulu

I’ve had this full-zip jacket from Lululemon for more than a year but it remains a favorite. It’s soft, comfortable and has stood the test of time well with no pilling that I’ve noticed so far (I do hang dry it). It’s great for outdoor running, wearing to the gym before shedding a layer and for travel days, too. Dying to have it in every color.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

