A Perfect Thanksgiving Starter with Smoked Stracciatella from Lioni

Joanna Moeller offers her first recipe, a seasonal pasta with smoked stracciatella, in a series featuring the cheeses of Lioni Latticini.

9:00 AM EST on November 14, 2025

Butternut Squash Pasta with Smoked Lioni Stracciatella, Crispy Sage & Prosciutto by Joanna Moeller.

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
This Stracciatella affumatica is Lioni Latticini's newest addition. It is smoked strands of mozzarella in cream. This pasta dish is incredible on its own, but it’s definitely taken to the next level when topped with this very special Stracciatella. 

This butternut squash pasta with smokey, creamy stracciatella, topped with crispy sage and prosciutto is the perfect start to any Thanksgiving dinner. You can enjoy this as a first course while your turkey is resting. It has all the beautiful flavors and textures that you dream of for a holiday dinner. 

Butternut Squash Pasta with Smoked Lioni Stracciatella, Crispy Sage & Prosciutto

Recipe by Joann Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 Toscani or Gigli pasta

  • 1 1 butternut squash, cubed

  • 1 large 1 shallot, finely chopped

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, smashed

  • 2 2 dried Sicilian chilies

  • Extra virgin olive oil

  • 6 pieces 6 prosciutto

  • 8 8 sprigs of fresh sage

  • 2-3 2-3 ladles of salted pasta water

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 grated Parmigiano cheese

  • Four dollops Four Smoked Lioni Stracciatella

Directions

  • Crisp up the prosciutto in a dry pan.
  • Remove the prosciutto and slice into strips.
  • Heat the olive oil in the same pan and add in the sage leaves and remove once crisped (leave the sage whole). 
  • Add in the shallot, onions, chilies, and butternut squash.
  • Let cook for approximately 6 minutes on a medium flame. 
  • Add the pasta to the boiling water. 
  • Add a few ladles of the pasta water to the squash and cover.
  • Cook until tender.
  • Add in the al dente pasta and another ladle of pasta water.
  • Turn off the heat and add the grated Parmigiano cheese. 
  • Plate each portion.
  • Finish with extra virgin olive oil, a generous dollop of the smoked Stracciatella, topping it off with the crispy prosciutto and sage leaves. 

