A Perfect Thanksgiving Starter with Smoked Stracciatella from Lioni

This Stracciatella affumatica is Lioni Latticini's newest addition. It is smoked strands of mozzarella in cream. This pasta dish is incredible on its own, but it’s definitely taken to the next level when topped with this very special Stracciatella.

This butternut squash pasta with smokey, creamy stracciatella, topped with crispy sage and prosciutto is the perfect start to any Thanksgiving dinner. You can enjoy this as a first course while your turkey is resting. It has all the beautiful flavors and textures that you dream of for a holiday dinner.