Chef Maurizio de Rosa on Vette Ristorante at Calabria

A new destination for Italian dining has opened its doors in Livingston. Vette Ristorante at Calabria, located at 588 South Livingston Avenue, marks a fresh chapter for the space long known to locals as Calabria. The restaurant blends the comfort of a neighborhood favorite with the elegance of a contemporary Italian dining experience.

At its heart is Chef Maurizio de Rosa, a Naples-born chef and sommelier whose career spans more than thirty years across New York, Buenos Aires, and beyond. His culinary story began in his hometown, inspired by his mother’s passion for hospitality and her belief that cooking is an act of care. That early lesson shaped a career built on connection and tradition.

Now, in Northern New Jersey, de Rosa brings his experience home to Vette Ristorante at Calabria, where his approach to food and wine is guided by balance and simplicity. “Dining is more than a meal,” he says. “It’s a story that begins when the guest arrives and ends when they walk away satisfied. My goal for Vette at Calabria is to create a warm, welcoming environment where every dish and glass tells that story.”

Chef de Rosa shared his perspective with Appetito Magazine, reflecting on his philosophy, his journey, and the inspiration behind Vette Ristorante at Calabria.

What inspired you to open Vette Ristorante at Calabria in Livingston, and what makes this location special?

I’ve known Joe and Dino from Calabria for several years and I’ve always loved their pizzeria. But when the restaurant side closed during COVID, it felt like the soul of the building was missing. I hoped one day it would return to its full potential—with a polished dining room and bar up front, and a lively, more casual pizzeria in the back. Being a part of that revival feels very meaningful.

What dishes best represent your vision for the menu?

Calamari Fork and Knife Style, a creative take on a classic Italian seafood favorite. Photo courtesy of Foxtrot Media.

Definitely the Neapolitan dishes from my childhood. My mother’s version of Eggplant Parmigiana with smoked mozzarella, the snapper acquapazza that I would enjoy in seaside restaurants overlooking the Bay of Naples, and the scialatielli that transports me back to summers on the Amalfi Coast.

You’ve had an incredible path—from Naples to Buenos Aires to New York. How do those experiences show up in your cooking today?

Interestingly, many of my greatest influences came from ventures here in the U.S., particularly my appreciation for pristine fish and simplicity, which deepened during my time at Sushi Nakazawa. Argentina taught me something equally powerful—that Italian cuisine adapts beautifully wherever it travels, and that the Italian-Argentine culinary identity is vastly different from the red-sauce Italian-American food most associate with the U.S. Only a few of my dishes nod to that immigrant narrative, like Chicken Parmigiana or Ricotta Cheesecake.

Are there any ingredients or traditions from Naples that are especially important to you?

Gnocchi Sorrentina with tomato and mozzarella, a comforting favorite on the Fall 2025 menu. Photo credit: Foxtrot Media

Tomatoes are the soul of Naples. San Marzano, Piennolo, Datterino, Cuore di Bue—these varieties are woven throughout my menu and define the heart of my cooking.

You speak four languages—how does that global perspective shape your kitchen?

Many of our suppliers in New Jersey are of Italian or Hispanic heritage, and being able to speak their language helps me connect more deeply, source better, and explore ingredients with more nuance. That said, I truly love the English language—its clarity, richness, and directness. When the kitchen gets intense, I’m happy to set aside the traditional French brigade terminology and just communicate in English.

What did you learn from running De Rosa Restaurant with your family that still guides you today?

Values matter, and family values matter most. Many members of our staff from De Rosa still stay in touch—sending my mother birthday messages on WhatsApp, or sharing old photos from those early days. I believe that when you cook for guests with the same love and care a Neapolitan mother gives her family, the food will always be exceptional.

The marble bar at Vette Ristorante at Calabria glows beneath chandeliers, setting the tone for elegant, welcoming dining. Photo courtesy of Foxtrot Media.

What feeling do you hope guests leave with after dining at Vette Ristorante at Calabria?

Every guest comes in seeking something different. Some are celebrating a special moment, and we want their dinner to feel unforgettable. Others are gathering with friends, and we hope to help foster connection and deepen those bonds. And for some, it’s about rediscovering the flavors and traditions of Italian life. If we can accomplish all of that, we’ve done our job.