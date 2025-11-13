Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
News

Chef Maurizio de Rosa on Vette Ristorante at Calabria

Naples-born chef and sommelier Maurizio de Rosa shares how his lifelong passion for hospitality and honest Italian cooking shapes Livingston’s newest restaurant.

10:00 AM EST on November 13, 2025

hef Maurizio de Rosa in white chef coat holding a bottle of wine inside his restaurant.

Chef and sommelier Maurizio de Rosa brings his global culinary background and Italian roots to Vette Ristorante at Calabria. Courtesy of Foxtrot Media.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

A new destination for Italian dining has opened its doors in Livingston. Vette Ristorante at Calabria, located at 588 South Livingston Avenue, marks a fresh chapter for the space long known to locals as Calabria. The restaurant blends the comfort of a neighborhood favorite with the elegance of a contemporary Italian dining experience.

At its heart is Chef Maurizio de Rosa, a Naples-born chef and sommelier whose career spans more than thirty years across New York, Buenos Aires, and beyond. His culinary story began in his hometown, inspired by his mother’s passion for hospitality and her belief that cooking is an act of care. That early lesson shaped a career built on connection and tradition.

Now, in Northern New Jersey, de Rosa brings his experience home to Vette Ristorante at Calabria, where his approach to food and wine is guided by balance and simplicity. “Dining is more than a meal,” he says. “It’s a story that begins when the guest arrives and ends when they walk away satisfied. My goal for Vette at Calabria is to create a warm, welcoming environment where every dish and glass tells that story.”

Chef de Rosa shared his perspective with Appetito Magazine, reflecting on his philosophy, his journey, and the inspiration behind Vette Ristorante at Calabria.

What inspired you to open Vette Ristorante at Calabria in Livingston, and what makes this location special?

I’ve known Joe and Dino from Calabria for several years and I’ve always loved their pizzeria. But when the restaurant side closed during COVID, it felt like the soul of the building was missing. I hoped one day it would return to its full potential—with a polished dining room and bar up front, and a lively, more casual pizzeria in the back. Being a part of that revival feels very meaningful.

What dishes best represent your vision for the menu?

Fried calamari served with light green sauce on white plate at Vette Ristorante.
Calamari Fork and Knife Style, a creative take on a classic Italian seafood favorite. Photo courtesy of Foxtrot Media.

Definitely the Neapolitan dishes from my childhood. My mother’s version of Eggplant Parmigiana with smoked mozzarella, the snapper acquapazza that I would enjoy in seaside restaurants overlooking the Bay of Naples, and the scialatielli that transports me back to summers on the Amalfi Coast.

You’ve had an incredible path—from Naples to Buenos Aires to New York. How do those experiences show up in your cooking today?

Interestingly, many of my greatest influences came from ventures here in the U.S., particularly my appreciation for pristine fish and simplicity, which deepened during my time at Sushi Nakazawa. Argentina taught me something equally powerful—that Italian cuisine adapts beautifully wherever it travels, and that the Italian-Argentine culinary identity is vastly different from the red-sauce Italian-American food most associate with the U.S. Only a few of my dishes nod to that immigrant narrative, like Chicken Parmigiana or Ricotta Cheesecake.

Are there any ingredients or traditions from Naples that are especially important to you?

owl of gnocchi in tomato sauce topped with cheese and black pepper at Vette Ristorante.
Gnocchi Sorrentina with tomato and mozzarella, a comforting favorite on the Fall 2025 menu. Photo credit: Foxtrot Media

Tomatoes are the soul of Naples. San Marzano, Piennolo, Datterino, Cuore di Bue—these varieties are woven throughout my menu and define the heart of my cooking.

You speak four languages—how does that global perspective shape your kitchen?

Many of our suppliers in New Jersey are of Italian or Hispanic heritage, and being able to speak their language helps me connect more deeply, source better, and explore ingredients with more nuance. That said, I truly love the English language—its clarity, richness, and directness. When the kitchen gets intense, I’m happy to set aside the traditional French brigade terminology and just communicate in English.

What did you learn from running De Rosa Restaurant with your family that still guides you today?

Values matter, and family values matter most. Many members of our staff from De Rosa still stay in touch—sending my mother birthday messages on WhatsApp, or sharing old photos from those early days. I believe that when you cook for guests with the same love and care a Neapolitan mother gives her family, the food will always be exceptional.

Marble bar with chandeliers, blue velvet barstools, and wood cabinetry inside Vette Ristorante in Livingston NJ.
The marble bar at Vette Ristorante at Calabria glows beneath chandeliers, setting the tone for elegant, welcoming dining. Photo courtesy of Foxtrot Media.

What feeling do you hope guests leave with after dining at Vette Ristorante at Calabria?

Every guest comes in seeking something different. Some are celebrating a special moment, and we want their dinner to feel unforgettable. Others are gathering with friends, and we hope to help foster connection and deepen those bonds. And for some, it’s about rediscovering the flavors and traditions of Italian life. If we can accomplish all of that, we’ve done our job.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More
Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Featured in Italy Magazine, The Local IT, la Repubblica, and We the Italians, Sarah enjoys covering everything from cultural identity to the evolving Italian-American food experience. A California girl at heart, when she’s not crafting stories, she’s chasing down the best food and drink on her travels and sharing them at @forkBOUNDfoodies. Check out some of Sarah's stories here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Neighborhood Joints

Dante Aperitivo Offers Elevated, Chic All Day Aperitivo Experience

The new West Village location from the celebrated Dante team blends Italian elegance with New York energy, serving caviar, cocktails, and charm all day long.

November 13, 2025
Features

My Roman Story: Katie Parla on Rome’s Food and Spirit

Food writer Katie Parla reflects on how one trip to Rome grew into a decades-long exploration of its flavors and heart.

November 12, 2025
Recipes

The Roman Way to Make Gnocchi di Patate

Romans take their gnocchi seriously, especially on Thursdays. This recipe for soft, pillowy gnocchi di patate captures the spirit of Rome’s beloved tradition.

November 11, 2025
News

Inside the Launch Party for Italy Segreta’s Tavola Issue

The bash held at Felice on Hudson in NYC featured a multi-course menu of Tuscan-inspired dishes—and a killer gift bag.

November 11, 2025
News

Appetito Hosts Brunch at CICCIO Cincin in NYC’s West Village

Appetito brought the crowd to CICCIO Cincin in NYC to enjoy their unique brunch offerings of Italian, Asian and American flavors.

November 10, 2025
See all posts