The Roman Classic: Gnocchi al Ragù

This Roman gnocchi al ragù, adapted from Rome: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City by Katie Parla, brings Thursday tradition to your table.

6:00 PM EST on November 11, 2025

Gnocchi served with slow-cooked ragù on a white plate.

Soft gnocchi with hearty ragù — simple, comforting, and deeply Roman.
Photo by Ed Anderson

Thursdays are gnocchi day in Rome, and if you’ve ever had a proper bowl of these potato dumplings in the Italian capital, you’ll understand why. They are dressed with heavy meat sauces— ragù, oxtail sauce, meat-roll sauce—that conspire with the gnocchi to fill your stomach and get you thinking you won’t need to eat another thing until the weekend. That’s fortunate because Fridays were traditionally lean days in Rome, meaning Catholics had to abstain from meat, so Thursdays were all about filling your belly to stave off the next day’s hunger. Whether you're observant or not, this recipe lets you do just that.

Gnocchi al Ragù (Gnocchi with Meat Sauce)

Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

1

hour 

Adapted from Rome: A Culinary History, Cookbook, and Field Guide to the Flavors that Built a City by Katie Parla

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 1 carrot, finely chopped

  • 1 1 celery stalk, finely chopped

  • 1/2 medium 1/2 white onion, finely chopped 

  • sea salt

  • 8 oz. 8 ground beef

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry red wine

  • 1 14-oz. can 1 whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

  • 1 lb. 1 fresh Gnocchi di Patate (recipe linked below) or store-bought

  • 1/4 cup 1/4  finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a medium pot over low heat.
  • When the oil begins to shimmer, add the carrot, celery, onion, and a heavy pinch of salt and cook until the vegetables are very soft, 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Add the ground beef, increase the heat to medium-high, and cook until well browned, 8 to 10 minutes.
  • Add the wine, scraping the bottom of the pot, and cook until the liquid reduces by half, 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Add the tomatoes, bring to a rolling boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer until the tomatoes have lost their raw flavor, 20 to 25 minutes.
  • Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Add salt until the water tastes like a seasoned soup.
  • Gently add the gnocchi and cook until they float and have lost their raw flavor, 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Use a spider or large slotted spoon to transfer the gnocchi to the pot with the sauce.
  • Swirl and mix gently to coat, then serve immediately sprinkled with the Parmigiano-Reggiano. 

Notes

  • Tip: You can make the ragù a couple of days ahead of time, especially convenient if you're making gnocchi from scratch. 

Katie Parla

Katie Parla is a New York Times-bestselling author, Emmy-nominated television host, journalist, culinary guide and educator based in Rome. Her latest book is Food Of The Italian Islands.

Read More:

Recipes

The Roman Way to Make Gnocchi di Patate

Romans take their gnocchi seriously, especially on Thursdays. This recipe for soft, pillowy gnocchi di patate captures the spirit of Rome’s beloved tradition.

November 11, 2025
News

Inside the Launch Party for Italy Segreta’s Tavola Issue

The bash held at Felice on Hudson in NYC featured a multi-course menu of Tuscan-inspired dishes—and a killer gift bag.

November 11, 2025
Features

Mi Amo Amaro: The Soul of Italy in a Glass

Across Venice, Tuscany, and Sicily, a quest to understand amaro uncovers the history, craft, and heart of Italy’s bittersweet tradition.

November 10, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Warby Parker, Hume Supernatural, Ranavat 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

November 9, 2025
News

Osteria Mozza Lanai Opens at Four Seasons

Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza opens its first Hawaiian location at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, offering an elegant blend of Italian tradition and island flavor.

November 6, 2025
