Sunday Shop: 6 D.C. Weekend Packing Picks

A few weeks back I visited Washington, D.C. with a group of friends and had a blast.

I love spending time in the district during any season—I attended Georgetown University for undergrad and also spent a summer in the area following grad school. It’s such a fun city. Summers can be very hot and humid, so I try to think strategically when I travel there during warmer months.

So, today, I am laying out a few items I did (or would) pack for a summer weekend in the nation’s capital. I tend to focus on lightweight, versatile pieces that make packing a breeze and help me stay cool on the go.

All of these inclusions double as perfect staples for general summer styling, too.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Smocked Mini Dress in Gingham

The perfect airy dress for all occasions this summer, the Smocked Mini Dress in Gingham from J.Crew is easy to pack and wear. It’s a great option for feeling comfortable and looking put together in humid, hot weather. It’s true to size.

Denim Skort

J.Crew’s Denim Skort is another great option for summer-weather fun—think brunches, days kicking around in a city and the like. This skort offers style and practicality in one and can be styled in seemingly endless ways with a tank top, tube top, sweater (for cooler days or evenings) and more. It’s available in Hickory Wash and Ecru Wash.

The Everyday Belt in Leather

A staple for summer denim, Madewell’s The EveryDay Belt in Leather can—as its name suggests—be worn daily. It’s high-quality, made with smooth leather with a brass-tone buckle and is an instant closet staple. Great to pack for a D.C. weekend or any other trip!

Mother-of-Pearl Wire Choker Necklace

With collar and choker necklaces trending again, Madewell’s Mother-of-Pearl Wire Choker Necklace is a great addition to add a little interest to the styles you pack this summer. It’s beautiful and versatile in gold with pearl-forward accents.

Mesh Midi Skirt

Banana Republic’s Mesh Midi Skirt is offered in three colorways including Blue Botanical, Peach Bloom and Green Floral Tile. I would add all three to my closet—and my suitcase—if I could. This skirt is extremely comfortable, chic and folds down to a very small size, making it deal for weekend getaways.

Vanessa Pink Multi Floral Sleeveless Mini Dress

The Vanessa Pink Multi Floral Sleeveless Mini Dress sold by Lulus, offers a flattering cut with a feminine, romantic print. It’s another easy packing option, taking up limited space, and it’s an adorable option for daytime events.

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