Sunday Shop: Bluecorn Candles, RGNY Winery, Zara and More

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Happy Sunday! I cannot believe we are already more than halfway through October.

It’s been a busy stretch. I spent most of it running around the city, primarily thanks to New York Bridal Fashion Week, which was a whirlwind, and nicely aligned with my own nuptials approaching next September.

With time at a premium, I’m opting to skip a unifying theme this week in favor of an eclectic roundup of what I’ve been loving lately. Here are five items that have earned a permanent place in my heart.

Pumpkin Shaped Beeswax Candle

I’ve had a fantastic experience with Bluecorn’s taper candles, so it comes as no surprise that I equally loved testing the brand’s Pumpkin Shaped Beeswax Candle.

Seasonally appropriate, these adorable candles come in Terracotta (meant to look like a classic pumpkin), Black and Lilac. I am partial to the Terracotta but all are adorable and perfect to grace your dinner table as Halloween and Thanksgiving approach. Delightful both lit and unlit, each offers a clean burn time of 25 hours.

RGNY Sauvignon Blanc

A couple weekends ago, I spent a lovely two-night stretch on the North Fork. While exploring the area, we stopped at a few restaurants and wineries. RGNY stood out. I’d been there for a friend’s wedding a couple years prior and it made an impression. The wedding was gorgeous and I was eager to explore further, past the vineyard’s event space during this year’s visit.

Through a tasting, we tried a number of delicious RGNY wines while on property. I enjoyed them all but particularly loved RGNY’s Sauvignon Blanc. We brought a bottle home and finished it the next week. I will be purchasing it in the future, it’s the perfect companion for a dinner party. I also loved the White Merlot, if Sauvignon Blanc doesn’t suit your fancy.

Satin Midi Skirt

Having previously dedicated an entire Sunday Shop to slip skirts, it’s no secret that the style is a wardrobe staple for me.

Currently, Zara has Satin Midi Skirts available in 11 colors this season. I wear my Zara Satin Midi Skirt in chocolate brown from last season at least twice a month and have through all seasons and I am debating which colorways to add to my closet next. I have my eye on the Burgundy, Ice and Leopard.

Food For Soft Multi-Use Hydrating Hair Oil Serum For Shine

In August, I started incorporating Matrix’s Food For Soft Multi-Use Hydrating Hair Oil Serum For Shine and it has become a cherished part of my daily routine.

I’ve used it on both wet and dry hair and have found that the leave-in treatment adds radiance and helps with hydration as advertised. It also offers heat protection for up to 450°F. Meant for all hair types, it’s infused with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil.

Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial

In 2025, I partnered with RPZL to release the RPZL x Morgan Hines Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial and it remains my most-used hair accessory to-date.

Perfect for fall, the claw clip is fashioned in tortoise acetate with a single gold initial. It adds a touch of personalization and effortless polish to any look. I’d recommend styling with knitwear or other transitional layers.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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