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As we’ve entered our thirties, more and more of my friends are ordering martinis while we’re out—myself included.

“I’ll take a dirty martini, please!” is a phrase I regularly enjoy delivering at bars across Manhattan including Cecchi’s, Dante, Romeo’s, Orsay and Café Maud, often landing among a chorus of “two, please” or “extra dirty, for me!”

The conversation and bonding that often happens over a dirty martini, of course, is as delicious as the drink. So, in an ode to this phase, I’m rounding up paraphernalia to give to the martini lover in your life.

Below, you’ll find a selection of delights ranging from an ornament to a needlepoint canvas to glassware to jewelry to pajamas from brands including Lycette, Anthropologie, Kate Spade, Sur La Table and Ralph Lauren.

Figural Coupe Fresh Dirty Martini Metal Candle

Tiny but elevated, this Anthropologie candle with notes of greens, herbs and juniper shines bright.

Cocktail Glass Ornaments

To add a little buzz to the tree, try a cocktail-shaped ornament from West Elm.

Mini Martini Bag

Whimsical and fun, Susan Alexandra’s miniature version of its Classic Martini bag is easy to throw over the wrist and take out for a night on the town.

Valentina Mini Beaded Bag - Moss Garden Beaded

For a subtler nod to the popular drink, this beaded bag from Reformation is a beautiful choice, with the most gorgeous olive-like shade.

Out Of Office Martini Waffle Pouch

There’s no better combination than an “OOO” message paired with the delivery of a favorite drink order and Abbode gets that.

Cybelle Martini Glasses, Set of 4

For those who love to host, these olive-colored glasses from Anthropologie add a touch of fun to the ritual of cocktail creation for the party bartender.

Elevé Estate Long Stem Craft Martini Glasses

If you know someone looking to elevate an at-home martini, physically and aesthetically, these long-stemmed glasses from Williams Sonoma are a lovely present.

Women's Luxe Pajama Pant Set - Dirty Martinis

Pajamas are a holiday classic and this set from Posh Peanut makes an adorable, cozy gift.

Martini Bear Sweater

For on-theme apparel that can be worn out to indulge in a preferred sip, Ralph Lauren’s Martini Bear Sweater is great for cold winter days.

Shaken Or Stirred Statement Earrings

Kate Spade’s martini earrings are glitzy and fun, great to incorporate into holiday outfits and more.

Sur La Table Olive Cocktail Picks, Set of 6

For at-home bartending, Sur La Table’s cocktail picks are a great addition that can be easily added to a stocking this holiday season.

With A Twist • Kindle Case

For the bookish martini lover, choose the With A Twist Kindle Case from Page The Shop.

Tini Things Tray

Cute and functional, Furbish Studio’s Tini Things Tray sold by Bloomingdale’s is a great add to any coffee table or bar cart.

Shaken Martini Cocktail Napkins (4)

Made with linen, Chefanie’s Shaken Martini Cocktail Napkins are just the thing to lay out with any pour.

Martini With Bow

For the needle pointer who also loves a martini, consider this adorable canvas sold by Lycette, which makes for a perfect winter project (best enjoyed with a martini in front of a crackling fire).

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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