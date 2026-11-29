As we head into the holiday season, our editors are keeping up with the latest Italian food news. We’re looking for new restaurants to try and festive menus to add to your holiday calendar. Keep a few of these ideas handy for that night when everyone’s in town and nobody feels like cooking.

Lucciola brings $10 happy-hour pasta to downtown New Orleans

Penne alla vodka at Lucciola, a new Italian trattoria in downtown New Orleans. Photo by Melleaux Photo Co.

Siblings Jack Rizzuto Jr. and Elizabeth Rizzuto will open their first restaurant, Lucciola, on Dec. 1 in the Central Business District. The 68-seat trattoria takes its name from the Italian word for “firefly.” Its rotating menu is priced under $40 and includes lobster pasta, branzino and a 10-ounce steak.

Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with $10 pasta specials and discounts on signature cocktails.

930 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA

Anthony Falco opens Pizzeria the Pantheon Bar in Brooklyn

Anthony Falco, the pizzaiolo who helped put Roberta’s on the map, opened Pizzeria the Pantheon Bar with partner Mateo Vivas on Nov. 20 in Williamsburg. The menu includes sourdough pies and focaccia by the slice, and there’s a full bar.

The pizzeria is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Seating is walk-in.

276 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY 11211

Bar Enzo serves the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Queens

Bar Enzo in Long Island City, Queens, will host its Feast of the Seven Fishes on Dec. 20.

Bar Enzo is giving its Sunday Sauce series a Christmas menu on Dec. 20. The Long Island City speakeasy will start its Feast of the Seven Fishes with clam dip, crab cakes, bacon-wrapped scallops and shrimp cocktail. Lobster fra diavolo with squid ink pasta follows, then baked salmon with fennel and an anchovy Caesar salad. Dessert options include ricotta cheesecake, panettone and pizzelle.

The bar will serve its Enzo Negroni with gin, Averna, Galliano and Contratto Bianco. There’s also the nonalcoholic Pisolino, made with Pathfinder amaro, lemon, ginger and cucumber. Tickets can be purchased HERE for $125 per person.

10-15 43rd Ave., Long Island City, NY

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Pasta e Basta heads to Miami’s Coconut Grove

Pasta e Basta’s original Midtown Miami restaurant. A second location is slated to open in Coconut Grove in December.

Three friends from Italy’s Veneto region turned a series of home pasta dinners into a Midtown Miami restaurant in 2023. Now Niccolò de Zambiasi, Gianmaria Mazzetto and Alessandro Baldan are planning a second Pasta e Basta for December. The Coconut Grove restaurant will seat 60.

The kitchen will make fresh pasta daily, and the menu will feature 15 pasta dishes. Signatures include spaghetti carbonara with imported guanciale and Pecorino Romano, jumbo shells with beef short rib braised for five hours and paccheri with a sauce made from three varieties of tomatoes. The Grove location will also give a few of Midtown’s weekend specials a permanent place on the menu.

3306 Mary St., Miami, FL 33133

Rome Cavalieri puts panettone and white truffles on the holiday menu

At Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, executive pastry chef Dario Nuti is making two panettoni this season. From Dec. 5 through Jan. 6, Tiepolo Lounge & Terrace will serve Christmas afternoon tea with cherry scones, chocolate-hazelnut choux and panettone macarons.

At the hotel’s three-Michelin-starred La Pergola, chef Heinz Beck will serve tasting menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Christmas Day menu includes capon tortellini with pumpkin, Grana Padano sauce and Alba white truffle. On New Year’s Eve, Tiepolo Lounge will serve lentils and cotechino at midnight, a tradition meant to bring good fortune in the year ahead.

Via Alberto Cadlolo 101, 00136 Rome, Italy