Sunday Shop: L.L.Bean, Haystacks, Fresh Salt

I spent another weekend in Essex, Connecticut at my parents’ house with a couple girlfriends and it was, as always, a treat to be on the shoreline.

With that in mind, I’ll share a few pick-ups from brands that are well-suited to my coastal side and a few local spots that are worth stopping by if you’re ever in the area. I am sure there will be future recommendations—I will be back and forth from New York all summer.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

L.L.Bean: Mini Boat and Tote

Ahead of my wedding, I ordered two personalized totes from L.L.Bean and after receiving them earlier this week I already can’t stop using the mini size. It’s incredibly durable and the perfect scale for everyday essentials. It easily fits a phone, wallet, lip products, keys and sunglasses—I even tucked in an empty wine glass that my friend picked up as a souvenir.

Haystacks: Beach Club Switchstacks Reversible Little Dress

We did some shopping in Essex Village while we were in the area and stopped in at multiple area stores I love. Haystacks is one of them. While there, I bought the Beach Club Switchstacks Reversible Little Dress which I expect I’ll be wearing on repeat.

It’s adorable with a super flattering cut and it’s reversible, offering two looks in one.

RPZL: The Essex Headscarf

I’ve shared about my summer collab with RPZL already but I want to mention The Essex Headscarf again. It’s the perfect accessory to add a touch of charm to any coastal look—and it’s named for my hometown.

Sweatfluence

Located in Old Saybrook, Sweatfluence is an infrared hot yoga studio. We stopped by Saturday morning for Power Vinyasa Flow and the studio lived up to its name.

We were all dripping—it was an amazing class. Sixty minutes flew by and we had a lot of fun. I do not think I have sweat that much in years. I’ll be back.

Ashlawn Farm Coffee

Conveniently situated right next to Sweatfluence, Ashlawn is a local favorite. We grabbed lattes after yoga (I love the Maple Berry option for summer—I ordered it half sweet—and my friends opted for a coconut special).

It’s a great spot to grab coffee on the way to the train or to sit and chat, work or hang out.

Saybrook Point Inn: Fresh Salt

Located at the Saybrook Point Inn, Fresh Salt is a great option for drinks and dinner by the water. I’d recommend visiting during sunset. The views are gorgeous and the restaurant offers plenty of outdoor seating.

In terms of what to order, I love the Summer Fling cocktail, a pear, elderflower, lemon and fig concoction that lives in my brain rent-free. The Zucchini Carpaccio is also delicious and my friends enjoyed the Fresh Salt Sriracha Fried Calamari during our Friday night visit.

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