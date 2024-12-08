Sunday Shop: Lands’ End, Li-Lac Chocolate, Saraghina Caffè

While I’ve buried myself in year-end work, including some upcoming gift guides (yes, for Appetito), I’m still testing products here and there for daily use. And this week, a few stand out.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Winter warmth: Temperatures have dropped immensely in the last few weeks and my morning walks have definitely required more gear. I’ve been loving the Chic Solid Scarf from Hat Attack which is available in a range of colorways including Black, Ivory, Red, Blush, Taupe and Mint. While I typically tend toward neutrals, I have been wearing the Ice Blue option almost daily for the last week or so and I’ve been loving it. Warm, soft, and adorable.

Stocking stuffer snacking: I’ve long loved Li-Lac Chocolates’ Nonpareils - and while they would make for a great stocking stuffer, these handmade-in-Brooklyn confections are also the perfect solution to that daily sweet treat craving. A few of these here and there always bring a smile to my face - while I’m preferential to the milk chocolate option, I love the dark chocolate offering, too.

Getting cozy: I’ve been on a linen kick - even when it comes to bedding. But I think Lands’ End has shifted me off that obsession. For cold weather sleeping, my preference has definitely become the brand’s Comfy Super Soft Cotton Flannel Bed Sheet Set. These 100% cotton sheets are soft-to-the-touch and warm - but not to the point that they cause a hot sleeper like me to overheat.

Varsity vibes: For a casual weekday look, I’ve been loving Johnnie O’s Varsity Cable Knit Cotton Sweater. Comfortable and cute, it adds an elevated touch to a jeans day. As the brand says in its product description “you don’t even have to be athletic to pull off style” — and they’re not wrong. I love this style in the Vanilla Navy. (Disclaimer: For full clarity, I'm not much of a golfer, but this sweater does look great on the course, too.).

Saraghina Caffè: I’ve recently discovered my new favorite gluten-free pancake (Ricotta Pancakes) at Saraghina Caffè in Fort Greene. I can’t overemphasize how important a discovery this is to me. And that wasn’t the only menu item I found impressive. This restaurant, which is adorable by the way, is home to an impressive spread of brunch options, including Norvegesi, a poached eggs dish with salmon and hollandaise, and a delicious Caesar salad. I already can’t wait to return for gluten-free pizza for dinner in the near future.