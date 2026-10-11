Sunday Shop: Suitcase Faves for a Weekend in Philadelphia 

At the end of August, my fiancé and I took an easy weekend trip to Philadelphia for a short stay at Hotel Anna & Bel.

While I was there to review the hotel, we fit in some social time—dinner with friends, a little date night and time by the hotel’s pool. It was a lovely, easy getaway that was relaxing and fun—and I packed accordingly.

Below, you can find a selection of pieces that can just as easily be worn for a leisurely sojourn in Philly as they can for outings at home.

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Sweet Gleam Maxi Dress Brown

Hello Molly’s Sweet Gleam Maxi Dress Brown is fun, flirty and can be dressed up or down. While it wears well on its own, it pairs well with a denim jacket for cooler nights and is adorable with flat sandals or strappy heels. I could also see pairing it with knee-high boots. I would recommend sizing up.

Shalena Polka Dot Side-Tie Midi Dress

Perfect for easy days, the Shalena Brown Polka Dot Side-Tie Midi Dress from Lulus was a great option for the brief train ride from New York to Philly. It’s flowy, making it super comfortable. And while there isn’t much shape to it, it’s still fairly flattering. It’s a great throw-on-and-go closet staple.

Flirty Posture Black Jersey Knit Strapless Jumpsuit

Made by LUSH and sold by Lulus, the Flirty Posture Black Jersey Knit Strapless Jumpsuit offers an effortless yet put-together look. I chose this option for a dinner out with flat sandals and absolutely loved it. I’ll be keeping this in my closet for years to come.

Mosaic Nano Bag

You’ve likely read my thoughts on Strathberry in the past. I love this brand. I have several Strathberry bags and use them all on repeat. The Mosaic Nano is perhaps my most-used for nights out. I have it in Vanilla and it’s perfect: It fits my phone, card holder, lip products, keys and other miscellaneous items easily and it’s easy to style. Plus, the quality is exceptional.

Stretch Satin Lace-Trim Camisole Top and Midi Skirt

Banana Republic knocked it out of the park with these two pieces that can be worn together or separately. Both are divine. I have both in Burnt Cinnamon Brown and loved how they looked as a set for a double date. The satin has such a luxurious feel and the lace adds such a delightful, elevated touch. While the top is not currently available in the Burnt Cinnamon Brown, I equally love it in Black and Cream Floral.

Gracelyn Sage Floral Satin Shorts Two-Piece Pajama Set

To me, sleep feels more like an occasion in a hotel. As a result, I am a firm believer that fresh pajamas are a worthy suitcase add. I packed the Gracelyn Sage Floral Satin Shorts Two-Piece Pajama Set and have been wearing and washing on repeat since I returned home. I love these—feminine, comfortable and cute.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.



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