Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: With Olivia Grace, Helight Sleep, Nobody Told Me

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

9:23 AM EST on January 5, 2025

Interior of Nobody Told Me UWS

The interior of Nobody Told Me’s Upper West Side location.

Happy 2025! I have a good feeling about this year. I can’t explain it, but I am leaning into it.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

gold polished hoops
Gold polished square huggies from With Olivia Grace.

2025 daily sparkle: I’m elevating my closet this year, starting with my daily jewelry choices. I’ve been wearing the Gold Polished Square Huggies from With Olivia Grace and have been loving them. This set of hoops is the perfect size to add just a touch of sparkle to elevate any outfit. Made with solid 14-karat yellow or white gold, these are high-quality and a total wardrobe must-have. 

Sleep resolutions: The journey to a better night’s sleep seems to be an ongoing one for me. Right now, I’m testing Helight Sleep, a red-light therapy sleep tool that is meant to assist users to fall asleep more quickly and to sleep more deeply. I’ve been using it for a few nights so far and am loving it. I have fallen asleep quickly while using the Helight, which runs on a 28-minute cycle, fading to a less intense level at 14 minutes.

Going Dry book cover
Hilary Sheinbaum's new book, Going Dry.

Dry January toolkit: If you’re trying Dry January this year, allow me to introduce you to expert Hilary Sheinbaum and her two books on the subject. One, “The Dry Challenge”, takes readers through the “life-changing benefits” of taking on a booze-free challenge, and the second, “Going Dry: A Workbook: A Practical Guide to Drinking Less and Living More”, provides a workbook-style framework for those dialing back their drinking — completely or even just a bit. 

Nobody's Burger with fries
Nobody's Burger with fries.


Easy brunching: For a casual weekend brunch or cocktail, Nobody Told Me is your next must-hit. With locations on the Upper West Side and in Dumbo, Nobody Told Me is mostly first-come, first-serve and boasts a laid-back vibe with a creative menu that’s sure to please anyone looking for a fun afternoon. Must-order items at the Upper West Side location that I recently visited include the Daily Oysters, Jerk Wings. and Nobody’s Burger. The Fries, which come with a sour cream and leek dip, are also exceptional.

Read More:

