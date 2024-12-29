Sunday Shop: Randolph, Turtle Fur, The Golden Swan

With Christmas in the rear view, I’m sure everyone might feel a bit fatigued by the idea of a gift guide or shopping guide. But having a few recommendations in your back pocket never hurts, no matter what time of year it is. Before the new year begins, I’m happy to share a few recent finds with you — and I'll keep it short and sweet this week.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Sunnies: I’ve been recently introduced to RANDOLPH, a brand that’s been crafting eyewear out of Randolph, Massachusetts since 1973. With more than 50 years of experience, RANDOLPH creates a beautiful product. Its glasses have been worn by both aerobatics pilots and the United States Department of Defense, according to the brand’s website. While my use case may be a little more leisurely, I’ve been loving my new sunglasses. I’ve been testing the Elinor Fusion — 23k Gold & Dark Caramel Tortoise Inlay & Cape Sand and find them stylish and effective when it comes to sun protection.

Winter warmth: While the holidays may be winding down, we have a long winter ahead. I’d be remiss if I didn’t share options to help you stay warm (especially after enduring freezing walks through Manhattan before Christmas). I am loving this wool and yak wool hat from Turtle Fur dubbed the “Sally.” I have it in cream, and it’s the perfect add-on to any winter coat ensemble. Plus, it’s super warm.

Cozy dining: The West Village’s The Golden Swan is the perfect place to spend a cozy evening this season with a group of friends or significant other. Tucked into a townhouse, this restaurant offers two menus from chef Doug Brixton and restaurateur Matthew Abramcyk in The Wallace Room and The Dining Room. With a focus on Mediterranean and French cuisine, The Golden Swan is appropriate to spend a casual night out, whether last-minute or planned, or to celebrate a special occasion. Standout options on The Dining Room menu included the Lobster Risotto and the House Made Taglioni and I’m already working on a second reservation to try the Brixton Burger.