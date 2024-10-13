Sunday Shop: A. Putnam, Lulus, Sushi by Scratch

I am writing this edition of Sunday Shop from the air. I’m en route to California for two weddings. It will be my first time in the state — which feels a little crazy to admit — and I’m really looking forward to it.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

A. PUTNAM Enza Hoodie.

For staying cozy — and chic: Sweater season is upon us. And A. Putnam has released a cozy and chic option apt to elevate an athleisure look or to wear as part of a casual ensemble. The Enza Washable Cashmere Hoodie comes in three colorways and features a double zipper. At 60% cotton and 40% cashmere the sweater is soft to the touch and is meant to be an all season weight for casual wear.

For the wedding guest (and the bridal) era: Consider this my official public service announcement to sleep on Lulus Weddings. Lulus (a brand I have worn frequently for years, have written about in the past and occasionally partner with for content creation, for full disclosure) has a full weddings vertical for brides and for wedding guests and it’s fantastic. With unique styles at affordable price points, I find it to be a great option as a wedding guest — I’m not spending an exorbitant amount and still finding looks for weddings of all dress codes that are gorgeous and unique. And for brides, I think Lulus Weddings is a great option, too. The site features stunning gowns, bachelorette wear and more - again - at a good price point, especially if you aren’t planning to wear pieces more than once or twice.

Remarkably Glam White Mesh Pearl Elbow-Length Gloves

Here are a few black-tie wedding guest dresses for fall I’m currently mooning over:

Lulus Remarkably Glam White Mesh Pearl Elbow-Length Gloves.

And a few bridal pieces, too:

FlipBelt’s Women's Air Compression Shorts.

For the weekend workout: Before it gets too chilly, I’m still wearing shorts while I workout and hang out (I’m an athleisure addict). I spent a morning last weekend kicking around in FlipBelt’s Women's Air Compression Shorts and loved them. Super comfortable, I was pleasantly surprised to find they don’t rise up and are quite lightweight while still acting as a supportive layer. Even better, the shorts include bounce-free waistband storage, giving the wearer the option to go hands-free while working out.



For an indulgent date night: My partner and I had perhaps our favorite date night all year last Friday night hosted at the recently opened Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: New York. There we had an “omakase-inspired” experience featuring a 17-course nigiri tasting. Each piece was delicious and unique, with bites including a hamachi moment hand painted with sweet corn pudding and topped off with breadcrumbs, a roasted bone marrow piece featuring soy sauce, sea salt and wasabi root ground in front of us and even an uni piece (some bites were modified for me given my gluten allergy). I would definitely return for an occasion — it’s a pricey option, but one that’s really special.