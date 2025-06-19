Skip to Content
Porchetta for a Good Cause in Northern New Jersey

Nine talented chefs from northern NJ brought their version of porchetta to Gioia Mia restaurant for a friendly competition to raise funds.

9:00 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

Contestants and judges from the Porchetta Throwdown Competition in northern New Jersey.

Nine of north Jersey’s most talented chefs gathered at Gioia Mia restaurant in Montclair on June 16th for the first-ever Porchetta Throwdown, a culinary competition celebrating the beloved Italian roasted pork dish while raising funds for the nonprofit organization Table to Table.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample each chef's unique interpretation of this classic Italian preparation and vote for their favorite. In addition, there was an official judges' panel, which included Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto.

The respective Porchetta Throwdown winners, Jeff Gallan and Cara Di Falco.
The judge’s panel awarded the top prize to Chef Jeff Gallan of Fossil Farms, while the people’s choice went to the event’s host, Cara Di Falco of Cara's Cucina.

"This competition brings together some of our area's most creative culinary minds to showcase their skills with a dish that's close to every Italian American's heart," said Ms. Di Falco. "But more importantly, we're doing it for a great cause – supporting Table to Table's mission to fight hunger in our communities."

