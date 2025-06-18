Skip to Content
How to Make the Summer Vegetable Stew of Giambotta

Discover this versatile summer vegetable stew that originated in southern Italy and pulls from whatever is growing nearby.

10:00 AM EDT on June 18, 2025

Giambotta by Michele Sessa.

Giambotta by Michele Sessa.

Giambotta, also written as Ciambotta, is a stew made from summer vegetables. It’s a one pot wonder that originated in southern Italy and often includes zucchini, green beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, potatoes and eggplant.  

I grew up making and eating this dish made from the bounty of my grandparents’ garden.  We never wasted anything, so this stew would change depending on what we had from the harvest or what our neighbors would often share with us. This dish was often our Friday night meatless dinner served with homemade crusty bread and sometimes served on a board covering creamy polenta.

I added mushrooms and chickpeas to this recipe for my Casa Michele’s kitchen twist. I hope you enjoy this rustic ode to summer vegetables.

Make this classic rustic dish your own by mixing up the ingredients with what you grow or can find in your local farmers’ market. Tag me if you make it, so I can see what mixture of veggies you use!

Giambotta Italian Summer Vegetable Stew

Giambotta Italian Summer Vegetable Stew

Recipe by Michele Sessa
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1 yellow onion chopped

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 tbsp. 1 fennel seeds

  • 1/2 tbsp. 1/2 red pepper flakes

  • 1 tbsp. 1 dried oregano

  • 4 cloves 4 minced garlic

  • Salt and pepper to taste preference

  • 8 oz. 8 sliced mushrooms

  • 1 1 zucchini sliced into rounds

  • 1 jar 1 drained and rinsed organic chickpeas

  • 1 1 Bay leaf

  • 1 1 red pepper, cored seeded and diced (or an 8 oz. jar roasted red pepper, chopped)

  • 2 cups 2 tomato passata or crushed tomatoes

  • 1 cup 1 water

  • fresh chopped basil for serving

  • Pecorino Romano cheese for serving

Directions

  • Heat a Dutch oven or large frying pan to medium and add the oil.
  • Toast the fennel seeds and crushed red pepper flakes until fragrant.
  • Add the onion and salt and pepper and sauté for about 10 minutes until soft.
  • Add the garlic, mushrooms, oregano and zucchini then cook for about 6-7 minutes.
  • Throw in the chickpeas, roasted or fresh red peppers and bay leaf.
  • Add the tomato and water and stir. Cover the pot and lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
  • Discard the bay leaf and adjust the seasonings as needed.
  • Garnish with fresh basil and grated cheese and serve with crusty bread or over pasta or polenta.

