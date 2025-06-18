How to Make the Summer Vegetable Stew of Giambotta

Giambotta, also written as Ciambotta, is a stew made from summer vegetables. It’s a one pot wonder that originated in southern Italy and often includes zucchini, green beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, potatoes and eggplant.

I grew up making and eating this dish made from the bounty of my grandparents’ garden. We never wasted anything, so this stew would change depending on what we had from the harvest or what our neighbors would often share with us. This dish was often our Friday night meatless dinner served with homemade crusty bread and sometimes served on a board covering creamy polenta.

I added mushrooms and chickpeas to this recipe for my Casa Michele’s kitchen twist. I hope you enjoy this rustic ode to summer vegetables.

Make this classic rustic dish your own by mixing up the ingredients with what you grow or can find in your local farmers’ market. Tag me if you make it, so I can see what mixture of veggies you use!