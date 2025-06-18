Cane Pazzo Joins the Charleston Dining Scene

Cane Pazzo is now open in Hanahan, South Carolina, offering a fresh take on osteria-style dining that blends Italian inspiration with Charleston’s seasonal ingredients. The neighborhood spot is the work of Chef and Owner Mark Bolchoz, who built the menu around his own Southern upbringing and time in Italian kitchens. Along with co-owner Ariana Bolchoz and General Manager Marina Falliace, the team has created a space that feels relaxed, familiar, and, of course, delicious.

Chef forming agnolotti from fresh pasta dough on a wooden board. Photo Credit: Andrew Cebulka

Everything on the menu points back to ingredients. Bolchoz sources from Lowcountry farmers and fishermen, combining regional products with classic Italian favorites, like handmade pasta, wood-fired meats, and small plates full of warmth and detail.

Pasta, She-Crab Style

Chef finishing a bowl of handmade pasta at Cane Pazzo in Hanahan. Photo Credit: Andrew Cebulka

Cane Pazzo’s pasta is made in-house and changes with the seasons. One highlight is a She Crab Raviolo filled with local blue crab and served in a sherry cream sauce with roe, tarragon, and chive. Other options include fusilli, risotto, and gnocchi, each plated simply to let the ingredients speak for themselves.

The Summer Squash & Zucchini Sformato, layered with a Ritz Cracker crust, is inspired by Bolchoz’s mother’s squash casserole. The Crispy Mozzarella reimagines the classic mozzarella stick. And the Housemade Braised Fennel Sausage brings in bold tomato and pecorino flavors fresh from the wood-fired oven.

For larger appetites or groups, the kitchen also turns out proteins like Chicken alla Romana and a 16 oz. Ribeye.

Wines with a Point of View

The wine list is exclusively Italian. It leans into small producers, like alpine whites, volcanic reds, chilled Vespolina, and the occasional pét-nat. Every bottle is chosen with the food in mind. A short cocktail list, inspired by song titles (pointing to the space’s former music store), also shifts seasonally. Current favorites include Against the Wind, a smoky and bitter twist on a Paloma, and Roman Holiday, a refreshing mix of Irish whiskey and Italicus.

A Warm and Inviting Space

The dining room is meant to feel lived-in. Details include a bronzed wood-fired oven framed by green subway tile, olive and wood hues, chandeliers, terrazzo floors, and a brick archway that leads from the bar to the open kitchen. The shelves are filled with antique frames and family photos, a nod to the restaurant’s deeply personal point of view. Handmade plates by North Carolina’s Matt Hallyburton of Hallyburton Pottery add a final layer of texture. Additional design credit goes to Katie Powers and Jared Chafin of Charleston Estate Services for their vintage sourcing that completes the rustic aesthetic.

An outdoor patio provides space for drinks or events, and the dining room offers a mix of banquette and counter seating, depending on your pace.

Cane Pazzo is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, with reservations available and walk-ins welcome.