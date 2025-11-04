Skip to Content
News

Altamura Trattoria Opens in Doral Florida

Acclaimed husband-and-wife chefs Massimo and Elisabetta Tundo open Altamura Trattoria in Miami’s Doral neighborhood, blending Northern and Southern Italian traditions.

10:00 AM EST on November 4, 2025

Chefs Elisabetta and Massimo Tundo in the kitchen of Altamura Trattoria in Doral Florida

Husband-and-wife team Elisabetta and Massimo Tundo bring the spirit of Italian family cooking to Doral. All photos: Salar Abduaziz

“In Italian, we have a saying: ‘To move forward, sometimes we need to step back and take a look at our past.’ This wisdom is part of who we are, and it’s what inspires us every day,” says Chef Elisabetta Tundo. “At Altamura Trattoria, we bring the warmth of our childhood kitchens to life; kitchens where food was prepared with patience, respect for tradition, and the love of generations before us.”

That spirit fills the air at Altamura Trattoria, the couple’s newest restaurant that opened last week in Doral, Florida. After earning a loyal following with Dal Plin Italian Eatery in Miami’s Design District, Elisabetta and her husband, Chef Massimo Tundo, are returning to what first inspired them to cook—family, simplicity, and the power of gathering around a table.

Cooking from the Heart

Tortellini Al Forno with prosciutto di Parma and fig glaze at Altamura Trattoria
Tortellini Al Forno combines prosciutto di Parma, parmigiano sauce, and a touch of fig glaze.

The menu is a reflection of the couple’s culinary journey across Italy, shaped by family memories and regional traditions. Handmade pasta, freshly baked pizza, and rustic recipes form the foundation of a menu. Guests might start with L’Oro di Pisa, a chickpea flatbread with artichokes and ricotta mousse, before moving on to Tortellini Al Forno with prosciutto di Parma and fig glaze or Gnocchi Alla Veneta caramelized with butter and gorgonzola.

The Tundos also revisit family favorites like Bracioline al Sugo, a slow-braised beef roulade with pecorino and pine nuts. Their pizzas, offered Rossa with tomato or Bianca without, bring together bold regional flavors, from fried eggplant and basil to porcini mushrooms and Italian sausage.

Inside, the 200-seat space feels like a lived-in home. Family photographs line the walls, a stone pizza oven glows in the open kitchen, and every table is set with mismatched plates that feel collected over time. A private dining room features a hand-painted mural, while a garden patio welcomes guests to linger outdoors.

A Place to Slow Down

Signature Italian cocktail with dried citrus garnish at Altamura Trattoria in Doral Florida
A refreshing cocktail from Altamura Trattoria’s Aperitivo Gran Milan menu, served with a citrus twist.

At Altamura, dining is designed to be unhurried. Aperitivo hour runs daily from 5 to 7 PM, where the first drink arrives with a small plate - a puffed bread cone filled with stracciatella, or fried polenta with Venetian-style cod. The bar celebrates Italian spirits and light, refreshing cocktails like the Hugo and Angelo Azzurro, while the wine list highlights native varietals such as Fumin, Gattinara, and Carricante.

Named after the southern Italian town famous for its bread, Altamura reflects the generosity and care at the heart of Italian cooking. “We want every guest to feel like they’ve been welcomed into our home, gathered around the table to share a meal that is simple and full of joy,” says Chef Massimo Tundo. “As we say in Italy, ‘È pronto, tutti a tavola!’ – ‘Food is ready, everybody at the table!’ That spirit of togetherness and hospitality is at the center of everything we do.”

Altamura Trattoria is located at 7835 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL. Open daily for dinner: 5–10 PM Sunday through Thursday and 5–11 PM Friday and Saturday.

