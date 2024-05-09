Angelina Bakery Grand Central Opens

Angelina Bakery opened its third Manhattan location yesterday at 450 Lexington Ave., offering grab-and-go pastries, coffee, and more to Grand Central commuters. Founded and run by baker Antonio “Tony” Park, a Korean immigrant from Sicily who is also a restaurateur and real estate developer, Angelina is home of the self-proclaimed “Greatest Bombolone in America.”

Bomboloni from Angelina Bakery.

Its new Grand Central location is aimed at the crowd that comes in and out of the world-famous train station. Through May 31, Angelina is offering opening specials including a free drip coffee with a purchase coupon card. From now through early June, commuters who offer a proof of ticket for the subway, Long Island Railroad, and Metro North will get 10 percent off of purchases. The baker is also giving NYPD and FDNY employees 50 percent off on an ongoing basis.

Angelina Bakery Grand Central is open from 7am-7pm, seven days a week, carrying a range of savory and sweet pastries. Park has created a new signature item for the location, a “Floissant,” or a flat croissant with a crunch crust and available in a variety of flavors.

The company has aggressive expansion plans for the remainder of 2024, with five new locations in the works including a second location in Times Square, new bakeries in NoMad and the Upper East Side, and a debut in New Jersey.

Angelina Bakery's new grab-and-go location near Grand Central Station.

450 Lexington Ave., NYC, 646-682-9497, @angelinabakerynyc, angelinabakery.com