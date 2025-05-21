Skip to Content
Bar Bianchi Brings Italian Charm to NYC’s Lower East Side

From the groups behind Le Dive and Elvis, Bar Bianchi blends the energy of New York with the charm of Milan in a dreamy new LES wine bar.

9:00 AM EDT on May 21, 2025

Daytime view of Bar Bianchi’s interior with green walls and a long bar.
Courtesy of Liz Clayman.|

Bar Bianchi brings retro Italian vibes to the LES.

Bar Bianchi is like nothing in its vicinity.

The East Village establishment was booked full on its opening night, a sea of people buzzing within ambient lighting from vintage fixtures, beautiful shades of green on the walls, and a diamond-checkerboard floor. Designed by Jon Niedich of Golden Age Hospitality and Creative Director Andrea Johansson, the Milan-inspired dining room is built out with vintage 1920s and ’30s Italian charms but brings a modern style to the bar and to the menu. Opening just in time for the warm weather, the restaurant boasts an expansive outdoor dining setup complete with French doors that will be perfect for sipping spritzes in the summer.

Small table at Bar Bianchi with a red spritz cocktail, candle, and two chairs.
A cozy corner and a classic spritz at Bar Bianchi. Courtesy of Liz Clayman.

Bar Bianchi replaced a neighborhood staple that shut its doors after more than a decade in business. The space has been quickly turned around by the Golden Age Hospitality group, the same team that heads up trendy New York restaurants like Le Dive and The Nines, in partnership with Paradise Projects. This new edition to their lineup resembles their established motif—it's lively, with lots of energy, but also dreamy and calming, exactly what you’d expect from a team who wants you to feel like you’re on the Italian coast without leaving Alphabet City.

The goal was to honor the Italian spirit of warmth, elegance, and spontaneity in every aspect of the establishment.

“We want Bianchi to reflect the energy of New York while offering the charm and ease of European dining,” Gajadhar said. “An everyday escape that feels both elevated and soulful.”

Gajadhar says the menu draws inspiration from Italian staples, including Bar Basso, Bar Jamaica, and Bar Luce. With extensive antipasti offerings, along with pasta and heftier dishes like the veal Milanese for two, guests can settle in for a hearty dinner or just pop by for an aperitivo. The team, including Chef Abdalla Drake, makes mozzarella and pastas in-house.

The team’s desire to give a magical European vibe is demonstrated in their cocktail menu, which is full of various spritzes and Negronis, served with complimentary spuntini (light snacks).

The antipasti, of which there are nearly 20, include fried stuffed olives, anchovies, Wagyu beef carpaccio, crispy mushrooms, burrata and peppers and the caprese salad (for a taste of that house-made mozzarella).

One of the establishment’s four pasta dishes is the rigatoni di Nash, named for Neidich’s son. The menu also offers a classic cacio e pepe and a risotto Milanese. Specials will rotate daily and weekly.

There are classic options for both dolce and digestivi. Enjoy a bittersweet amaro or a classic tiramisu—a luscious yet airy last bite. For frozen dessert enthusiasts, the restaurant has sorbets and gelato options, a couple of which are in collaboration with well-known Café Panna.

Exterior of Bar Bianchi with neon sign and green awning on the Lower East Side.
The corner façade of Bar Bianchi, now open on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Courtesy of Liz Clayman.

The buzzing social scene is another attribute to this carefully curated vibe, as the restaurant stays open late, when patrons can enjoy music and dancing. Gajadhar suggests coming with a group.

“That’s how Bar Bianchi is meant to be enjoyed: good food, good people, and a little bit of that Italian magic.”

Reservations at Bar Bianchi drop two weeks in advance on Resy

