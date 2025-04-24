Barilla Partners with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham to Relaunch Al Bronzo Pasta Line

Barilla is partnering with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham to relaunch its Al Bronzo line of pastas with redesigned packaging and two fresh shapes: Fusilloni and Orecchiette.

Al Bronzo, which is made in Italy, is meant to showcase the pasta producer's heritage, which spans nearly 150 years. The partnership with Peltz Beckham was formed with respect to his love for Italian cuisine and culture and to share Scarpetta - “a beloved Italian gesture of savoring every last drop of sauce” - with Barilla’s customers as Al Bronzo is meant to make Scarpetta achievable, according to the brand. The pasta dough used for the Al Bronzo shapes is micro-engraved to create a porous surface to which sauce can cling.

Peltz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham and husband to Nicola Peltz, said he shares a love for Italy and for creating community over meals with Barilla.

“My passion for Italian cuisine comes from my childhood—whether it was family vacations or watching my dad cook pasta at home, food was always at the heart of those moments of togetherness,” he says. “And my love for food continues today as I cook Bolognese with my wife at home.”

Pasta represents a way to connect with loved ones, Peltz Beckham says.

Fusilloni and Orecchiette are joining existing shapes of the Al Bronzo line, including Bucatini, Mezzi Rigatoni, Spaghetti and Penne Rigate.

“The evolution of Al Bronzo reflects our commitment to innovation while honoring our Italian heritage,” says Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. “Crafted in and imported from Italy, Al Bronzo is the result of 148 years of deep expertise and a passion for authentic pasta-making. This next chapter in our Al Bronzo story goes beyond pasta— it’s a celebration of Scarpetta, the cherished Italian tradition of savoring every last drop of sauce, made even more satisfying by our bronze-cut pasta’s rich texture and ability to perfectly hold sauce.”

The Al Bronzo line is available at select retailers across the country.