Birmingham’s Big Rock Italian Chophouse Opens in July

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants introduces its newest concept to Metro Detroit with Big Rock Italian Chophouse, set to open in July 2025 inside Birmingham’s former Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot. Expect premium steaks, indulgent pastas, a cigar lounge, and more.

9:00 AM EDT on May 22, 2025

Overhead shot of Italian chophouse dishes including steaks, pastas, vegetables, and cocktails.

The Big Rock Italian Chophouse experience includes housemade pastas, prime steaks, and vibrant sides. Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

A major new restaurant is coming to Metro Detroit this summer. Big Rock Italian Chophouse, a collaboration between Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and Detroit native Tom Celani, is set to open in July 2025 at 245 S. Eton Street in Birmingham, Michigan. The 11,000-square-foot space, located in the city’s former Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot, will transform the historic building into a stylish Italian chophouse accommodating approximately 400 guests.

Center-cut steak with a seared crust, topped with tomato and surrounded by gnocchi in cream sauce
Center-cut filet with whipped potato gnocchi and Parmesan cream sauce. Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

The new fine dining destination will offer a menu with the best-in-class prime steaks and chops, decadent pastas tossed in creamy sauces, an extensive wine list, and an impressive selection of handcrafted cocktails made with premium ingredients. It’s the latest concept from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, the group behind Ocean Prime and more than 50 restaurants across 20 concepts nationwide.

Smoked cocktail being unveiled from a glass lid with swirling vapor
Specialty smoked cocktail served tableside at Big Rock Italian Chophouse. Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Big Rock Italian Chophouse to Birmingham," said Cameron Mitchell, Founder & CEO of CMR. “We consider Southeast Michigan a second home market and are eagerly looking forward to the opening and success of another new concept in Birmingham..”

Designed by Chicago-based firm Knauer, Inc., the expansive restaurant will include three unique bars, multiple private dining rooms, and more than 100 outdoor seats. A standout feature is The Rock Cigar Lounge—an intimate, members-only space with private cigar lockers, a separate entrance and terrace, and exclusive access to specialty cigar offerings. VIP locker holders will receive a personal concierge, guaranteed reservations at Big Rock, and preferred access across the Cameron Mitchell Restaurants portfolio.

Chocolate cigar-shaped dessert served in a glass dish with a cocktail in the background.
The chocolate cigar dessert is one of Big Rock’s signature sweet finishes. Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

The space seamlessly blends contemporary design details into a classic setting, featuring rich leather, warm wood finishes, and overhead canopies to create a timeless and relaxed setting. Throughout the restaurant, guests will become accustomed to Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ signature Genuine Hospitality approach, where “Yes is the Answer. What is the Question?”

“As a Detroit native, it is exciting to partner with an organization like Cameron Mitchell Restaurants to create Big Rock Italian Chophouse,” said Celani. “From dining and drinking to enjoying a cigar with friends after a long day, this will be a premier destination for many years to come.”

Reservations will be available at BigRockItalianChophouse.com or by calling 248-275-0888. For updates, follow @bigrockitalianchophouse.

