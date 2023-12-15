Skip to Content
Caffè Nostrana Holiday Pop-Up Announced for Portland

12:45 PM EST on December 15, 2023

Italian cookies

Nostrana pastry chef Madeline Stratton is making Christmas cookies as part of her holiday pop-up in Portland, OR.

Portland, Oregon is a long way from Italy, but for one day at least, Portlanders can get a sense of Italian Christmas spirit at Caffè Nostrana, a pop-up happening Saturday, Dec. 23. The brainchild of Madeline Stratton, pastry chef for Cathy Whims’ restaurant Nostrana, the caffè takes inspiration from Italian bakeries and coffeeshops. Guests can reserve a spot via Tock for a slot between 10am-1pm.

Poster for Caffè Nostrana
Caffè Nostrana is a Portland pop-up inspired by Italian bakeries and coffeeshops.

The menu will include a selection of baked goods including vegan pecan sticky buns, sesame sourdough bread loaves, and a curated cookie box available for pre-order only (available at the above link). The drink selection will celebrate the season, with gingerbread lattes, hot cocoa, and coffee drinks from local roaster Spella. There’ll also be last-minute gift ideas including wine packages by Nostrana wine director Austin Bridges, and freshly pressed olive oil. 

The Caffè Nostrana pop-up takes place at Enoteca Nostrana, the wine bar located next door to Whims’ beloved Nostrana at 1401 SE Morrison St., Suite 105, Portland, OR 97214

