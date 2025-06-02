California Meets Italy at Santa Barbara’s LIVE Art & Wine Tour

How many times have you heard Santa Barbara described as California’s Riviera? With its terracotta rooftops, sparkling coastline, and timeless charm, the city frequently draws comparisons to the Mediterranean. On May 15, that European spirit was on full display at one of the city’s most lively events - the Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour.

A Night of Art, Wine, and Italian Influence

Organized by Downtown Santa Barbara, the Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour is a progressive tasting experience that turns the city’s cultural core into a walking tour of wine, art, and local bites. Attendees followed a mapped route through galleries, shops, and tasting rooms before heading to a lively final party at the Arlington Theatre Courtyard. The night wrapped up with live music, dessert, more wine, and dancing to The Groove Collection.

Live painting sessions added a creative touch to each wine stop. Photography by Bill Hallier.

Proceeds from the event support the Downtown Public Art Fund, which fuels Santa Barbara’s creative identity through projects like Pianos on State and 1st Thursday Art Walks.

Grassini Family Vineyards: A Taste of Tuscany in Happy Canyon

Among the participating wineries, Grassini Family Vineyards stood out for its deep Italian classics. Located in Happy Canyon, outside Santa Barbara, the family-run estate specializes in Bordeaux varietals, notably Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, crafted with a strong commitment to sustainable and renewable farming practices.

Their downtown tasting room near the historic Presidio offers a warm, Old World welcome. Each pour reflects California’s sunshine and vibe, with just enough Tuscan influence.

Barbieri & Kempe Wines: From Rome to the Central Coast

Further north in Los Olivos, Barbieri & Kempe Wines merges Italian heritage with Santa Barbara terroir. Founded in 2005 by Paolo Barbieri, a Rome-born Master Sommelier, the winery had humble beginnings. Paolo began making small lots of wine in his Las Vegas garage in 2003, using a wine press that still sits proudly in their tasting room today.

Erin Kempe and Paolo Barbieri of Barbieri & Kempe Wines welcomed guests with signature pours. Courtesy of Downtown Santa Barbara.

After years managing award-winning wine programs and tasting the world’s best bottles, Paolo shifted from sommelier to winemaker, applying decades of experience to his own craft. His wife and winemaking partner, Erin Kempe, came from the world of fine dining, having worked with culinary legends such as Wolfgang Puck, Hubert Keller, and Rick Moonen before joining Paolo in wine production.

Together, they created KEMPE Wines, a label focused on Bordeaux-style reds guided by both intuition and palate. Their portfolio now includes single-varietal wines, blends, whites, and rosés, all poured at their welcoming Los Olivos tasting room.

When Italian Roots Meet California Soil

As the sun set and glasses clinked, the evening felt like a little slice of Italy on the California coast. Great wine, local art, and good company - what more could you ask for? To stay in the loop on events like this, follow @DowntownSantaBarbara on Instagram.